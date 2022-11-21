Read full article on original website
Patti
2d ago
After watching it multiple times you can clearly see the victim’s left hand grab the taser. It doesn’t matter if you disarm a deputy’s lethal or non-lethal weapon, disarming is disarming and can deadly force can be used. This man was hostile from the outset.
Reply(3)
6
flower power
2d ago
I don't blame that cop I would've done the same. on top of me like that the exact same would happen.
Reply
3
Comments / 10