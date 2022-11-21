Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase
According to authorities, 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson was fatally stabbed nine times by her ex-boyfriend — five times in the torso and four times in the back Authorities arrested a man accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend before concealing her remains in suitcases in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday 24-year-old Justin Williams faces charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in connection to the death of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson. According to a news release, Johnson was allegedly stabbed nine...
AOL Corp
Boyfriend arrested in death of 22-year-old woman found dismembered in suitcases at NYC apartment
The boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman found dismembered, with her body parts stuffed into two suitcases, in her New York City apartment has been arrested in her grisly death. Justin Williams, 24, was arrested Monday and arraigned on indictment charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.
Pictures released of suspect accused of killing 15-year-old in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police released photos Monday of the person they believe shot and killed a 15-year-old in Northwest D.C. on Friday. Editor's Note: The video above was published on Nov. 4, 2022. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1200 block...
DC woman sentenced to four years in vicious hammer attack
In May 2022, two DC police officers responded to an apartment building on the eastern edge of the city and found a woman clutching a towel to her bleeding head. Now, her attacker will spend 4 years in prison for the vicious hammer attack that left her paralyzed.
DC police arrest suspect in February shooting that left a 20-year-old dead
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An arrest has been made nine months after the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Southeast DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. The shooting occurred on Feb. 15 in the 3800 block of 9th Street. Officers responded to the scene just before 8:30...
Family Outraged After White Suspect Who Killed Black Woman in Bar Brawl Released From Jail
A night out at a local Canadian bar turned deadly after an altercation left a 23-year-old with a promising future without life. On November 5, Hodan Hashi was killed after she was involved in a fight with another patron at a bar. Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder but was later released on bail after the court reduced her charge to manslaughter. Her family is outraged by the decision and are actively pursuing justice, according to a local news report.
Mother and 10-year-old daughter repeatedly punched in the face on subway
Police are searching for the woman who repeatedly punched a mother and her daughter in the face on a subway train.
Pregnant woman held on $2M bond after allegedly fatally stabbing boyfriend on day of her baby shower
Hours after her baby shower last week, Keshia Golden fatally stabbed the father of her child, Calvin Sidney, during an argument at her Austin apartment, according to prosecutors.
Sailor convicted of fatally stabbing woman pregnant with twins after thinking he was the father
The state said the convicted murderer's DNA was found underneath the woman's fingernails, allegedly from scratching and clawing at him when she was being attacked.
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
WTRF
5 people found dead in home in murder-suicide
(WTRF) — Returning home from work, a Maryland homeowner found five people dead in his home in what police say was a murder-suicide, says ABC News. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s office, responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door with two women and three men dead. Authorities say the victims suffered trauma.
Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart dies in federal custody
Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
NYC subway attack victim blasts city leaders on 'Dr. Phil,' warns of 'more victims like me'
On Thursday, Dr. Phil tackled the rise of crime that has generated headlines in recent months, interviewing a woman who was violently attacked in a Queens subway station.
Two Missouri Men Indicted In Murder-For-Hire Killing
Two men were indicted on murder-for-hire charges Wednesday in connection with the April fatal shooting of a man in St. Louis, Missouri. Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey, 32, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire. The indictment says
KC church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’
Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
Walmart shooting - live: Andre Bing was ‘paranoid government was watching him’, former employee claims
A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia that left six coworkers dead and at least four other victims injured.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded late on Tuesday when Bing opened fire in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive.A law enforcement source told local media that Bing was “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees. A former coworker also said he was...
Massachusetts woman murdered in 1974 identified through genetic genealogy
After nearly five decades, a murder victim in Massachusetts known as the "Lady of the Dunes" was identified by investigators using genetic genealogy.
A New York Handyman Was Upset With His Lover. He Then Stabbed Her More Than 50 Times And Stuffed The Remains In A Bag.
A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...
Comments / 0