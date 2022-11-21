A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia that left six coworkers dead and at least four other victims injured.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded late on Tuesday when Bing opened fire in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive.A law enforcement source told local media that Bing was “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees. A former coworker also said he was...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO