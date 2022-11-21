ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase

According to authorities, 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson was fatally stabbed nine times by her ex-boyfriend — five times in the torso and four times in the back Authorities arrested a man accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend before concealing her remains in suitcases in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday 24-year-old Justin Williams faces charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in connection to the death of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson. According to a news release, Johnson was allegedly stabbed nine...
BROOKLYN, NY
AOL Corp

Boyfriend arrested in death of 22-year-old woman found dismembered in suitcases at NYC apartment

The boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman found dismembered, with her body parts stuffed into two suitcases, in her New York City apartment has been arrested in her grisly death. Justin Williams, 24, was arrested Monday and arraigned on indictment charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

Family Outraged After White Suspect Who Killed Black Woman in Bar Brawl Released From Jail

A night out at a local Canadian bar turned deadly after an altercation left a 23-year-old with a promising future without life. On November 5, Hodan Hashi was killed after she was involved in a fight with another patron at a bar. Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder but was later released on bail after the court reduced her charge to manslaughter. Her family is outraged by the decision and are actively pursuing justice, according to a local news report.
WTRF

5 people found dead in home in murder-suicide

(WTRF) — Returning home from work, a Maryland homeowner found five people dead in his home in what police say was a murder-suicide, says ABC News. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s office, responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door with two women and three men dead. Authorities say the victims suffered trauma.
LA PLATA, MD
94.3 Lite FM

The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Walmart shooting - live: Andre Bing was ‘paranoid government was watching him’, former employee claims

A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia that left six coworkers dead and at least four other victims injured.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded late on Tuesday when Bing opened fire in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive.A law enforcement source told local media that Bing was “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees. A former coworker also said he was...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RadarOnline

A New York Handyman Was Upset With His Lover. He Then Stabbed Her More Than 50 Times And Stuffed The Remains In A Bag.

A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

