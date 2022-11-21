BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra service was disrupted Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in west suburban Bartlett.Shortly before 3 p.m., Bartlett police said a gas leak had erupted at West Bartlett Road and Western Avenue in Bartlett. The intersection was shut down in all directions, and NICOR was on the scene.Drivers were advised to take Devon Avenue to South Bartlett Road as an alternative.Meanwhile, Metra reported inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District West Line were halted in Bartlett because of the gas leak.Metra said the gas leak is close to the train track, so as a precaution, they are stopping trains. Metra advises that extensive delays will persist on the Milwaukee District West Line until the gas leak is fixed.CHECK: Metra Updates

BARTLETT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO