Joliet, IL

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension

Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
959theriver.com

Major fixes on routes 64 and 56 heading our way!

From the Daily Herald, With the interminable Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction terminating this year, the Illinois Department of Transportation is shifting gears to several projects of high interest to suburban drivers. This includes major repairs to bridges and pavement on the Kennedy Expressway between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gas leak snags Metra service in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra service was disrupted Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in west suburban Bartlett.Shortly before 3 p.m., Bartlett police said a gas leak had erupted at West Bartlett Road and Western Avenue in Bartlett. The intersection was shut down in all directions, and NICOR was on the scene.Drivers were advised to take Devon Avenue to South Bartlett Road as an alternative.Meanwhile, Metra reported inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District West Line were halted in Bartlett because of the gas leak.Metra said the gas leak is close to the train track, so as a precaution, they are stopping trains. Metra advises that extensive delays will persist on the Milwaukee District West Line until the gas leak is fixed.CHECK: Metra Updates
BARTLETT, IL
wjol.com

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store

WJOL has learned that a car has driven into the front of the Food 4 Less located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill. No further information is available at this time but stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this breaking story.
CREST HILL, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park is sending mixed messages

The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
OAK PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Not all are happy with Lyons Township plan to ease flooding

Most residents approve buying house for detention pond. The Township of Lyons will proceed with plans to buy a house in the 6200 block of Linden Lane, demolish it and put in a detention pond to ease area flooding, but it wasn’t an easy approval process. Resident voted in...
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street

The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
SANDWICH, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Union Station Polar Express Canceled Due To Worker Shortage

No Polar Express ride at Chicago’s Union Station this holiday season. The family-friendly and wildly popular holiday tradition was canceled due to a shortage of railroad workers. According to the Polar Express website, the shortage has left them with “not enough certified operating crews” to continue this year. Organizers say they are doing everything they can to bring back the Polar Express next year.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Video: Car plows into suburban grocery store

CREST HILL, Ill. - A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon. Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building. The crash was caused by one vehicle, and the driver was...
CREST HILL, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Mendota Tuesday Night

It was a tough day in Mendota Tuesday, as the afternoon discovery of two bodies in a home was compounded by an armed robbery that happened just before 10:00 last night. It happened in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street. The caller who reported the incident told dispatchers that a motor vehicle pulled up alongside him as he was walking, and the driver flashed a handgun and demanded money from him. The victim gave the gunman his money, and the robber took off in his car.
MENDOTA, IL
wjol.com

Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family In Plainfield Following House Fire

On Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at about 1 a.m. the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a reported fire in the 25200 block of W. Sandbank Drive in Plainfield. Fire companies arrived to find a working fire that started on a deck that had spread into the home. The residents of the home were awaken by their smoke alarms and were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. While fire companies brought the fire under control they were able to search for and locate the resident’s dog, and reunite it with the homeowners.
PLAINFIELD, IL

