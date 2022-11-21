Read full article on original website
Wanda Pearson
2d ago
What a hateful comment I took it as a tribute to our military. We need to remember their sacrifice and service . You are not the only person other people don't share your feelings.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo
The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
Praying the rosary: Understanding the tradition that helps Catholics meditate on Jesus and Mother Mary
Here's how to understand the rosary, a Catholic prayer tradition practiced by millions of faithful worldwide — including the beads, the link to Mother Mary and the meaning behind the prayer aid.
crimereads.com
How Grief and Revenge Made Geronimo Into a Legendary War Chief
Before Geronimo met any white Americans or came to think of them as enemies of the Apaches, he spent years fighting Mexicans. In Geronimo’s youth, the north reaches of Mexico formally encompassed the Arizona homeland of the Apaches. Yet even after Mexico in the 1840s relinquished what became the American Southwest—the region stretching from the Sabine River on the eastern border of Texas to the Pacific coast of California—the Apaches for years encountered Mexicans more often than Americans.
Upworthy
Woman tracks down father who went missing during WWII by using his love letters: 'Daddy is coming home'
Wars tear up families and cause immense hurt to all those involved. Even once it is over, families often spend years waiting for their loved ones to return home. According to Soldier's Walk Memorial Park, around 73,000 Americans who fought in World War II are still unaccounted for. Nobody knows if or how they lost their lives in the conflict. While some family members have lost hope of ever getting answers in the decades since the end of the war, there are some families who are still doing everything they can to find their loved ones.
Ingram Atkinson
After Navy Seal returns home, he surprises his brother in a wholesome way
What would you do if you got to see your sibling after a long time?. For this young teenager, that was the case. Take a look at the video and see for yourself. The officer entered a high school classroom and asked for a student named Luke, as shown in the video.
What Happened To Black Soldiers After The Civil War?
To tell the story of American soldiers without paying homage to Black soldiers would be a true injustice to storytelling. The post What Happened To Black Soldiers After The Civil War? appeared first on NewsOne.
Ossiana Tepfenhart
Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?
Woman Has Been Planning ‘Cheapest’ Funeral Possible for the Past 5 Years
Beverley Rose has been planning her funeral for the past five years. According to the The Mirror, the 75-year-old self-described "forward planner" wants to alleviate her loved ones' stress when her time comes. "Who knows how long I'll last … I'm pretty healthy at the moment, but you can never...
The story of how an army dentist valiantly saved the lives of dozens of soldiers
What is the most interesting way someone has died? This man’s story is out of a fairytale. Ben SalomonPhoto byCongress Medal of Honor Society. This person is Ben Solomon, who served as an American army dentist during World War II. Ben offered to serve as a frontline surgeon in a battle against Japan because no one in the army actually required a dentist and one of the frontline surgeons was hurt.
Which Other Countries Celebrate Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is recognized as primarily an American holiday, but some other countries also set aside a day to reflect and give thanks.
South Dakota Thanksgiving: How to Smoke a Turkey, Recipe and Pics
We hit a home run on smoking a turkey and thought I'd share the recipe and pics - and it was a ridiculously juicy bird. I used a thawed 13 -14 lb. turkey and patted it dry. Remove the neck and giblets. Now go ahead and stuff that bird with a cup of real butter, apples, and a large quartered onion. Now, hang on...this is going to get crazy: pour 2 cans of cola in the cavity.
Prayers of Thanksgiving can transform our lives and the world
Either by imperative or by example, the Bible urges us to be thankful more than a hundred times. Clearly, God takes thanksgiving very seriously.
newyorkalmanack.com
Revolutionary Thanks: America’s First National Thanksgiving Holiday
The triumph at Saratoga, America’s turning point in the eight-year War of Independence was the first time in world history an entire British army had been captured. What’s more, the victory reversed a long string of humiliating defeats for the 13 rebellious colonies, including the loss of the revolutionary capital in Philadelphia.
classicfm.com
Churches told to avoid carol concerts on 4th Sunday of Advent due to World Cup Final
Church of England vicars have been told to avoid organising carol services for the last Sunday of Advent due to a risk of clashing with the football tournament... Coming out of a 6-2 opening match against Iran, England Football Fans are on a high following the team’s first win at the 2022 World Cup.
Christmas was banned in parts of America during the 17th century
Although celebrating Christmas is quite a common event in America every year, it was not always so popular in the past. It may shock many people that Christmas was banned in some US states in the 17th century. The Puritans of England considered the celebration of Christmas as an influence of paganism and tried to oppress anyone who celebrated it.
Best buddies separated during WWII reunite 78 later, proving that true friendship is forever
'It was like we had always been family.'
Read Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Proclamation that Made Thanksgiving a National Holiday
On Oct. 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation declaring the last Thursday of November as a day of Thanksgiving. He saw the occasion as a peaceful interlude amid the Civil War.
