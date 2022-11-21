Wars tear up families and cause immense hurt to all those involved. Even once it is over, families often spend years waiting for their loved ones to return home. According to Soldier's Walk Memorial Park, around 73,000 Americans who fought in World War II are still unaccounted for. Nobody knows if or how they lost their lives in the conflict. While some family members have lost hope of ever getting answers in the decades since the end of the war, there are some families who are still doing everything they can to find their loved ones.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO