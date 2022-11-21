Read full article on original website
Eagles' Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: 'This s--- is for Frank Reich!'
Video posted to social media after the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts revealed head coach Nick Sirianni's comments to fans in the stand at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni sounds off on Colts after Frank Reich firing: ‘You don’t want to know what I think’
The Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Indianapolis colts on Sunday meant something special for head coach Nick Sirianni, who called it "sweet" following Frank Reich's firing.
The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss
Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
The Vikings Are the Worst 8-2 Team in NFL History, by the Numbers.
Cover your eyes because it isn’t pretty. As a result of the loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings are the worst 8-2 team in NFL history, by the numbers. Minnesota lost to Dallas in Week 11 by a score of 40-3, the team’s second-worst home loss since inception.
Rams make shocking RB decision; NFL world reacts
The Los Angeles Rams surprised the NFL world on Tuesday by releasing a running back that had been the team’s primary ball-carrier for most of the last three seasons. Los Angeles announced — among a series of moves — that they have waived running back Darrell Henderson. LA Rams Transactions:• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Read more... The post Rams make shocking RB decision; NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
NBC Sports
Redemption is sweet for two Eagles in Colts win
The beauty of sports is the chance for redemption, and Quez Watkins and Brandon Graham both bounced back in a big way Sunday in Indianapolis. After committing major gaffes in the fourth quarter six days earlier, Watkins and Graham both made huge plays in the fourth quarter Sunday as the Eagles got back on track.
Latest Eagles scapegoat draws stern defense from Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been catching plenty of heat from Eagles fans, which really comes with the job. Being someone who’s part of the control team of the Eagles, who have one of the most rabid fanbases in the NFL, Gannon is always going to be criticized whenever there’s any drop in the form of the team’s defense.
CBS Sports
Eagles to debut alternate black helmets for 'SNF' matchup vs. Packers, will wear them three times this season
The Philadelphia Eagles' anticipated debut for their alternate helmets has finally arrived, as the team unveiled it will wear its alternate black helmets this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Wearing the black helmet with the alternate black jerseys and pants is fitting for "Sunday Night Football," even if this is the Eagles' third prime-time game at home this season.
Yardbarker
Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part II
In this article, we will be completing our list of the top 10 Rams games since 1990. In the first top 10 Rams list, we covered games 10 through six and capped off part one with a riveting controversy-filled NFC Championship game between the Rams and Saints. Which games will make part two of our top 10 Rams list? Let’s find out.
Added Aggression and Shot-Finding Ability Catapulting Antonio Reeves to New Offensive Heights
Kentucky shooting guard Antonio Reeves set the tone for the No. 15 Wildcats' 96-56 win over North Florida on Wednesday night. The Illinois State transfer dropped 20 points in his first career start against the Ospreys, 18 of which came in the first half. His blazing shooting stroke set a pace ...
