Singapore projects GDP growth to ease in 2023 amid global slowdown
Singapore on Wednesday forecast its economic growth would slow in 2023 amid persistent inflation and global pressures that would hit demand for the city-state's outward-oriented industries like trade and finance. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 0.5% to 2.5% next year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry...
India says falling commodity prices to ease inflationary pressures
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India's inflation is likely to ease in the coming months, partly due to fall in commodity prices, India's finance ministry said in a monthly economic report.
Europe will need to face higher interest rates as a potential recession won't be enough to bring down inflation on its own, ECB President Christine Lagarde says
Policy makers at the European Central Bank "expect to raise rates further," said President Christine Lagarde on Friday. The ECB has already been raising rates at a record pace with inflation "too high" in the euro area. Policymakers reportedly may decide to slow the pace of rate hikes at the...
Bank of England chief economist warns of more interest rate hikes to control inflation
The Bank of England’s chief economist has said that interest rates are unlikely to reach the 5.25 per cent peak that markets have predicted, but cautioned that monetary policy cannot be put on “autopilot”.Huw Pill told an audience at the Beesley Lecture at the Institute of Directors on Wednesday night that more action is likely needed to bring down runaway inflation.“In line with the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) most recent forecast and communication and on the basis of the information we have available today, I do not anticipate the levels of bank rate priced in financial markets when the forecast’s...
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
High energy prices are pushing forecast for GDP growth in the eurozone sharply lower.
Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
US stocks jump as slowing wholesale inflation adds to hopes the Fed will ease rate hikes soon
US stocks opened higher Tuesday as fresh signs of slowing inflation raised hopes for a less hawkish Fed. The producer price index rose 0.2% in October from the prior month, below the consensus estimate for a 0.4% gain. The meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping added...
Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough
Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
Florida to Face a Recession in 2023
More experts have come out saying Florida will certainly face a recession soon. The upcoming recession in Florida could last six to nine months. This warning has come with a promise of a soft landing and a mild economic downturn.
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Mexico's central bank not about to 'decouple' from Fed on rates, board member says
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank is "not ready yet to decouple" from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and to do so prematurely could weaken the peso currency, Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said in a podcast published on Wednesday.
BoE won't accept interference over interest payments to banks - Pill
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will not accept interference with the system of paying interest to banks from reserves issued by the central bank, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday, pushing back against talk that change is needed.
European markets nudge higher as investors track data, Fed minutes; Credit Suisse down 4%
LONDON — European markets were mostly higher on Wednesday as investors digested euro zone economic data and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes. The European blue chip index closed Tuesday's session up 0.8% at its highest level in three months, while markets in Asia-Pacific advanced on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops on China, German PPI and oil swings
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.9% on Monday in the face of risk-off flows from dour Chinese COVID news , an unexpected German PPI tumble and hopes of an OPEC oil output increase . Safe-haven demand for the dollar was enhanced by slightly higher pricing of the...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher on signs of U.S. Fed slowdown, China stimulus
SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, buoyed by signals the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes and news of fresh economic stimulus from China, with the dollar failing to recoup losses. S&P 500 futures ESc1 were up 0.2%,...
