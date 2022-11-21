The Bank of England’s chief economist has said that interest rates are unlikely to reach the 5.25 per cent peak that markets have predicted, but cautioned that monetary policy cannot be put on “autopilot”.Huw Pill told an audience at the Beesley Lecture at the Institute of Directors on Wednesday night that more action is likely needed to bring down runaway inflation.“In line with the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) most recent forecast and communication and on the basis of the information we have available today, I do not anticipate the levels of bank rate priced in financial markets when the forecast’s...

