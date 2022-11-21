ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Singapore projects GDP growth to ease in 2023 amid global slowdown

Singapore on Wednesday forecast its economic growth would slow in 2023 amid persistent inflation and global pressures that would hit demand for the city-state's outward-oriented industries like trade and finance. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 0.5% to 2.5% next year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry...
The Independent

Bank of England chief economist warns of more interest rate hikes to control inflation

The Bank of England’s chief economist has said that interest rates are unlikely to reach the 5.25 per cent peak that markets have predicted, but cautioned that monetary policy cannot be put on “autopilot”.Huw Pill told an audience at the Beesley Lecture at the Institute of Directors on Wednesday night that more action is likely needed to bring down runaway inflation.“In line with the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) most recent forecast and communication and on the basis of the information we have available today, I do not anticipate the levels of bank rate priced in financial markets when the forecast’s...
NASDAQ

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
kitco.com

Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
msn.com

Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face a Recession in 2023

More experts have come out saying Florida will certainly face a recession soon. The upcoming recession in Florida could last six to nine months. This warning has come with a promise of a soft landing and a mild economic downturn.
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
CNBC

European markets nudge higher as investors track data, Fed minutes; Credit Suisse down 4%

LONDON — European markets were mostly higher on Wednesday as investors digested euro zone economic data and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes. The European blue chip index closed Tuesday's session up 0.8% at its highest level in three months, while markets in Asia-Pacific advanced on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops on China, German PPI and oil swings

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.9% on Monday in the face of risk-off flows from dour Chinese COVID news , an unexpected German PPI tumble and hopes of an OPEC oil output increase . Safe-haven demand for the dollar was enhanced by slightly higher pricing of the...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher on signs of U.S. Fed slowdown, China stimulus

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, buoyed by signals the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes and news of fresh economic stimulus from China, with the dollar failing to recoup losses. S&P 500 futures ESc1 were up 0.2%,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy