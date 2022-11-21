ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Philadelphia 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.

Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.

The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.

The woman was not injured.

Comments / 13

Fred G. Sanford
3d ago

That’s the Mayfair section of the city. Why can’t these news reporters ever get the information right. It’s a simple search on the internet or an old school map.

Reply
3
Stacie Rogers
3d ago

it's somebody familiar with the fact the women had that money, that was not random.

Reply
5
Lynette Chaplin
3d ago

Merry Christmas and happy new year their going shopping on you

Reply
7
 

