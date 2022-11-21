$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford

$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Philadelphia 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.

Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.

The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.

The woman was not injured.