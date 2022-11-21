ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade police officer charged with DUI in Hollywood

By Ted Scouten
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGfT1_0jIdubUk00

Miami-Dade police officer charged with DUI in Hollywood 01:43

MIAMI - Leopold Louis said nothing as he was released from the Broward County Jail.

The 5-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning, accused of driving his police cruiser drunk.

Investigators pulled him over on Federal Highway, just north of downtown Hollywood. He's accused of a hit-and-run, a few blocks away at North 20th Avenue and Polk Street.

CBS4 searched the neighborhood Monday afternoon for more information about what happened. Officers say he failed a field sobriety test and blew a .21 when his blood alcohol level was checked.

In bond court, the charges were read against the officer, setting a one thousand dollar bond.

Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement, saying in part, "This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection.  I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community's trust."

CBS4 tried speaking to Louis. The woman who answered the door said, "No comment." Louis is relieved of duty with pay while the investigation continues.

Comments / 2

Related
WOKV

Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Carjacking of elderly man at Broward gas station caught on camera

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and find a group of five men who carjacked an 82-year-old man earlier this month at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.Video of the Nov. 5 attack at the RaceTrac store, located at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd., was captured on surveillance cameras and released Tuesday by investigators.The victim, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries during the theft of his car, officials said in a written statement.According to police, the group of men were seen talking to the victim after he drove into the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m. According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: A recent series of unsolved attempted abductions leaves families on edge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Freddie Trillo, a retired Miami-Dade police defensive tactics instructor and owner of Trillo Jujitsu Academy, is demonstrating two self-defense tactics you can use when somebody is attacking you from behind. Trillo, who also served as a SWAT operator and professor brought Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez...
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Florida Man Drinks Bleach in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of Armed Robbery

Florida man Jermaine Bell is recovering in hospital after he drank a cup of bleach when he was found guilty in court, WPLG-TV reports. As he heard the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him, 38-year-old Bell was recorded drinking from a cup that contained a bleach-like chemical that immediately made him sick. Bell, who has been in custody for over three years, was taken out of the courtroom on a stretcher. While he has survived the incident, members of his family have questioned how he was able to bring the bleach into the courtroom in the first place.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash

DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Around the same time, a second...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police investigate hit-and-run of man in wheelchair

MIAMI - A man in a wheelchair had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler that kept going, police said. It happened in the area of NW 103 Street & 7 Avenue.The condition of the man who was hurt is not known. Traffic was being affected in the area. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police

A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol. 
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
TheDailyBeast

Miami-Dade Man Downs a Cup of Bleach After Jury Finds Him Guilty

A convicted robber sparked a new investigation out of a Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday when he chugged a cup of bleach moments after the jury announced their guilty verdict. In a video obtained by Local 10, Jermaine Bell can be seen ingesting something from a cup, sitting back in his seat and collapsing on the spot. Moments later, in another clip, Bell was rushed away on a stretcher. The 38-year-old has spent more than three years in custody so far for a 2018 incident in which he pulled a gun on factory employees while disguised as a courier, according to the outlet. He is reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital, but his family are demanding answers for how he was able to obtain the bleach. “I see him drinking something that’s not right,” recalled Reverend Jerome Starling, a distant cousin of Bell’s, to Local 10. “His attorneys are letting him drink it. Corrections letting him drink it. All of a sudden I see him collapse. And I said how could this happen.” Miami-Dade police are investigating the matter.Read it at Local 10
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
122K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy