Kelsey Miller, a sophomore biology major from Hardy, Arkansas, spent her summer interning at the Mammoth Spring National Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. As part of the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program, she was advised to start searching for an internship early on in her college career. She started looking in the spring semester of her freshman year, and when she hadn’t found anything by May, she started worrying that she’d have to hold off another year. Her mother, who is a hairdresser, tried a more unconventional approach.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO