ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Student’s Summer Internship Yields New Career Opportunities

Kelsey Miller, a sophomore biology major from Hardy, Arkansas, spent her summer interning at the Mammoth Spring National Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. As part of the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program, she was advised to start searching for an internship early on in her college career. She started looking in the spring semester of her freshman year, and when she hadn’t found anything by May, she started worrying that she’d have to hold off another year. Her mother, who is a hairdresser, tried a more unconventional approach.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy