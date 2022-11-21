Read full article on original website
Salvation Army to provide free Thanksgiving meals, hats and scarves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Salvation Army will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the public on Thanksgiving Day, along with free winter hats, scarves and gloves. On Thanksgiving Day from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Salvation Army will be providing a sit-down style Thanksgiving meal to the public at the Center of Hope.
Restore Hope Ministries In Tulsa Gives Thanksgiving Baskets To 400 Families
Four hundred families will receive a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa. Restore Hope has been doing this for 30 years and said it’s not just about the food; it’s about showing people someone cares about them. A grand Thanksgiving is not...
Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County
PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
Rhema Christmas lights opening in Broken Arrow
For over 40 years, the Rhema Christmas lights display draws nearly half a million visitors annually.
Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
Washington County Deputies Surprise Community With Thanksgiving Meals
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s office pulled people over, but they weren’t handing out tickets. Instead, they were handing out Thanksgiving meals. Deputies also visited houses to drop off baskets filled with boxes of stuffing, canned goods, rolls, and turkeys. Tami Downing was pulled over by a...
Thanksgiving 2022: Closures, schedule changes in Tulsa for holiday
City of Tulsa facilities along with several retail and restaurant chains will have altered hours on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays.
Gadgets & Tools For The Grill Master
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's showing us some of his favorite gadgets you can get this holiday season for the grillmaster or pit boss in your life.
Tulsa Human Society Offering Free Vaccines, Pet Food
The Humane Society of Tulsa is making sure pets are in good health this holiday season. On Nov. 19 and 20, the organization is hosting a free vaccination clinic and there's a pet pantry for those in need to stock up on food. Sunday is the last day of the...
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
Jenks Organization Works To Help Families With Children, Young Adults With Disabilities
A Jenks organization the "Will's House" is expanding to help more families with children or young adults with disabilities. Co-founder Jeanette O'Hara says the organization was just approved by the Oklahoma Department of Disability Services as a contracted respite care provider and specialized foster care home. O'Hara and her husband...
City of Tulsa announces holiday closings for Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has announced which facilities will be open and which facilities will be closed over the next few days, via press release. City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Public safety...
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
Holiday will mean changes to city services
Tulsa’s City Hall, the Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, Police and Fire services will operate as normal during the holiday. Residents who need assistance with water or sewer issues may call the...
Tulsa Health Experts Seeing Increase in Respiratory Viruses Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
Health experts in Tulsa said they are seeing an increase in flu cases and other respiratory viruses right now, just before Thanksgiving. Some patients might have been sick with COVID and then get sick again with the flu. At Hillcrest Medical Center, Emergency Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson is busy seeing patients with all kinds of respiratory illnesses this season.
Nathan Edward Galloway – Totem Pole Park
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Born February 18, 1879, in Springfield, Missouri, Nathan Edward Galloway took up wood carving as a youngster. During the Spanish-American War he joined the U.S. Army and saw service in the Philippine campaign of 1899 1901. He left the army in 1904 to return to Springfield, where he married Villie Hooten in 1904 and later adopted a son, Paul. In 1914 the artist is said to have made a number of large, complicated wood carvings to enter in the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition, but virtually all were destroyed by a fire before being sent to California.
