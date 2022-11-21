ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Salvation Army to provide free Thanksgiving meals, hats and scarves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Salvation Army will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the public on Thanksgiving Day, along with free winter hats, scarves and gloves. On Thanksgiving Day from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Salvation Army will be providing a sit-down style Thanksgiving meal to the public at the Center of Hope.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County

PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
PRYOR, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food

People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Gadgets & Tools For The Grill Master

TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's showing us some of his favorite gadgets you can get this holiday season for the grillmaster or pit boss in your life.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City

If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa announces holiday closings for Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has announced which facilities will be open and which facilities will be closed over the next few days, via press release. City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Public safety...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Holiday will mean changes to city services

Tulsa’s City Hall, the Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, Police and Fire services will operate as normal during the holiday. Residents who need assistance with water or sewer issues may call the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Health Experts Seeing Increase in Respiratory Viruses Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Health experts in Tulsa said they are seeing an increase in flu cases and other respiratory viruses right now, just before Thanksgiving. Some patients might have been sick with COVID and then get sick again with the flu. At Hillcrest Medical Center, Emergency Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson is busy seeing patients with all kinds of respiratory illnesses this season.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Nathan Edward Galloway – Totem Pole Park

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Born February 18, 1879, in Springfield, Missouri, Nathan Edward Galloway took up wood carving as a youngster. During the Spanish-American War he joined the U.S. Army and saw service in the Philippine campaign of 1899 1901. He left the army in 1904 to return to Springfield, where he married Villie Hooten in 1904 and later adopted a son, Paul. In 1914 the artist is said to have made a number of large, complicated wood carvings to enter in the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition, but virtually all were destroyed by a fire before being sent to California.
CLAREMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy