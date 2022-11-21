Read full article on original website
Christmas on the Farm in Shallowater opens Friday
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday, Nov. 25. The farm is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 18. Santa will visit each Saturday evening. Different activities are scheduled nightly. Tickets are $6 per...
Indego Gets Festive For Upcoming Comedy Christmas Benefit At Jake’s Backroom
Chrissy and Wes's 2nd Annual Comedy Christmas For The Kitties and K-9s is coming up on December 2nd at Jake's Backroom and will feature performances by myself and some incredible Lubbock comedians including, Kimothy Williams, Ranney, Selena Martinez, and Caleb Davis. We are also really excited to announce that Indego...
The Farmhouse is locally owned and operated
LUBBOCK, Texas—You may think big pancakes with you think of The Farmhouse restaurant; but they offer full menu for breakfast and lunch. It feels like home when you sit down to eat at The Farmhouse. Plus, they are part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com. You can find the hours and two locations at farmhouselbk.com.
Hilarious Lubbock Mattress Store Advertisment Goes Viral
I stumbled across this little gem on Facebook yesterday and it cracked me up. At first, I thought it must be fake, but upon further investigation, I realized that it is in fact, a real advertisement from Mattress By Appointment Lubbock. Check it out below. It just might inspire you...
How To Spend the Coming Snow-Day in Lubbock
Snow days are rare here in the Hub City, but they're always welcome. Always. Forecasts are showing a pretty good chance of snow in Lubbock this coming Friday, November 25th. The day right after Thanksgiving! A perfect day to rest after completely gorging yourself on all the food the day before.
Record Store Black Friday Returns to Lubbock’s Ralphs Records
Ralph's Records (82nd & Indiana) has been Lubbock's independent record store for over 42 years. That's pretty special and worth celebrating. And a great time to celebrate is on Record Store Black Friday (11/25). Record Store Black Friday (RSBF) is very different from other black Friday events. We work year-round...
To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays
So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
Restaurants in Lubbock open on Thanksgiving Day
LUBBOCK, Texas— Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, and you can expect to see a lot of businesses either closed or have limited hours on Thursday, November 24. However, there are some restaurants that you can count on being open if you and your family want to eat out.
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
Lubbock teens selling ‘Bless You Bags’ to keep in your car, give to people in need
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Karl McDonald wanted to start something he could leave as a tradition for his kids. In 2020, while everyone was stuck at home, he took that as the perfect time to start something new with his family. He started Meraki Meadows, a farm in Tahoka that grows saffron.
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
A joyful life despite four amputations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was nearly 4 years ago that Lucrisha McCutcheon was treated for walking pneumonia. When that infection turned into sepsis, her organs began to fail and blood was not circulating to her extremities. After the Lubbock woman fell into a coma, doctors were forced to amputate both hands and feet to save her life.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022
Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
Here’s what Lubbock families should remember before traveling, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — As residents prepare for the holidays, the Lubbock Police Department wants to remind families of things they should prepare before they go. “As you’re preparing to leave if you’re leaving town, just check your car, check your air pressure in your tires, make sure you have a spare and make sure it’s ready to go,” said Lt. Brady Cross.
Thank Goodness We Don’t Have THIS Problem In West Texas!
Well, the weather outside is turning frightful, and we could see a slight chance of some light snow for Thanksgiving night, but, even though it does get cold here, we could have bigger issues to deal with. Take our sunshine-ravaged friends to the southeast in Florida, who on top of...
Do You Remember When You Could Do This Vile Thing At The Mall?
Let's take a look back at the good ol' days. Do you remember those young, carefree days when you could do pretty much anything at the South Plains Mall? Do you remember when there was a nice big ashtray and plenty of places to sit down? Do you remember being able to tell your spouse, "go on in, I'mma have a cigarette"? Maybe you just remember ducking into Chelsea's for a drink and a smoke.
