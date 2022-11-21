LUBBOCK, Texas—You may think big pancakes with you think of The Farmhouse restaurant; but they offer full menu for breakfast and lunch. It feels like home when you sit down to eat at The Farmhouse. Plus, they are part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com. You can find the hours and two locations at farmhouselbk.com.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO