'Unfriendly Like Comments' From Gamecock Coaches Helped Lead Former TE to Clemson
Brandon Ford had one of the most prolific seasons by a tight end in Clemson history back in 2012, and if not for some comments from the South Carolina coaching staff things might have worked out much differently.
Record-Setting Kicker B.T. Potter Set to Run Down Hill One Final Time
Record-setting kicker B.T. Potter is set to play in his final game in Death Valley when Clemson faces South Carolina in the annual rivalry matchup.
Clemson officially joins recruiting battle for Hough 5-star kicker Nolan Hasuer
Cornelius, N.C. — Hough kicker Nolan Hasuer has reported a full scholarship offer from Dabo Swinney and Clemson University. Hasuer recently tied the NCHSAA record for career field goals made. He is a junior and will graduate with the class of 2024. The offer sets up a battle between...
Clemson Trying to Play Through Turnover Troubles
The No. 8 Clemson Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times in their last four games. They haven't had a four-game stretch like that since 2016.
Clemson Jumps in Latest College Football Playoff
The Clemson Tigers took advantage of losses ahead of them, as they jumped from No. 9 in last week's College Football Playoff ranking to No. in this week's ranking.
Briningstool Thinks Tigers Can 'Dominate' Gamecocks Team Coming In With 'Sense of Arrogance'
Being in his second season with the Tigers, Jake Briningstool now has a better understanding of the rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina.
Dabo Swinney: "They're in our way"
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some interesting comments about South Carolina and what this game means for his team.
LA basketball teams fall at Spartanburg Day
SPARTANBURG – Laurens Academy’s boys and girls basketball teams were a bit overmatched when they visited Spartanburg Day School on Friday night. The Griffins defeated the boys, 63-35, and the girls, 39-31. Spartanburg Day put three players – Caleb Banks (16), Hugh Converse (13) and James Liollio (10)...
South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Lines, Odds
Despite upsetting Tennessee on national television, South Carolina enters Clemson week as a significant underdog on most sports books.
Clinton girls take Brashier to cleaners
Clinton got little resistance from Brashier Middle College in the 1st round of the Lady Devil Invitational and the 1st game of the girls basketball season. Led by Bryanna Belton with 15 points and RyDaijia Mars with 14, the Red Devils clobbered the Bengals, 61-6. Clinton advances into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. final against Palmetto.
Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
Lander, Self Regional Celebrate Grand Opening of Nursing Skills Simulation Center
More than 100 participants from Self Regional, Lander University and the surrounding Greenwood community gathered on the front lawn of what was formerly known as the American Legion Building Tuesday, Nov. 22, to watch as Lander and Self Regional began the next chapter of their decades long partnership. That building...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Hollywood celeb invests in Upstate golf course
A Hollywood celebrity has become an investor in an Upstate golf course. Singer and Actor Justin Timberlake is a financial backer in a par 3 course in Greenville.
Outside the Classroom Learning Experience
A common question that I get asked on tour is “what are CLPs”. CLPs are Cultural Life Programs. CLPs are ways for students to explore a variety of different subject disciplines including culture, history, politics, artistic expression in music, film, and theatre, local/national issues, and agriculture as a way to enhance an out of classroom learning experience that one may not experience in the classroom setting. Taken directly from the Furman University website, CLPs are “events [that] foster a sense of community on campus and help those in attendance see multiple compelling and legitimate views on cultural issues, inspiring a life-long pursuit of intellectual fulfillment and cultural engagement.”
Greenville Gay Men's Chorus prepares for holiday concert
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Gay Men's Chorus is gearing up for its holiday concert on Dec. 9. It involves weekly rehearsal sessions that start in September. "We plan way ahead, and we're practicing every Tuesday getting ready for this big event," said Shelton Love, artistic director and conductor.
Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event
Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
