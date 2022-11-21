A common question that I get asked on tour is “what are CLPs”. CLPs are Cultural Life Programs. CLPs are ways for students to explore a variety of different subject disciplines including culture, history, politics, artistic expression in music, film, and theatre, local/national issues, and agriculture as a way to enhance an out of classroom learning experience that one may not experience in the classroom setting. Taken directly from the Furman University website, CLPs are “events [that] foster a sense of community on campus and help those in attendance see multiple compelling and legitimate views on cultural issues, inspiring a life-long pursuit of intellectual fulfillment and cultural engagement.”

