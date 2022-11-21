ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laurenscountysports.com

LA basketball teams fall at Spartanburg Day

SPARTANBURG – Laurens Academy’s boys and girls basketball teams were a bit overmatched when they visited Spartanburg Day School on Friday night. The Griffins defeated the boys, 63-35, and the girls, 39-31. Spartanburg Day put three players – Caleb Banks (16), Hugh Converse (13) and James Liollio (10)...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton girls take Brashier to cleaners

Clinton got little resistance from Brashier Middle College in the 1st round of the Lady Devil Invitational and the 1st game of the girls basketball season. Led by Bryanna Belton with 15 points and RyDaijia Mars with 14, the Red Devils clobbered the Bengals, 61-6. Clinton advances into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. final against Palmetto.
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
furman.edu

Outside the Classroom Learning Experience

A common question that I get asked on tour is “what are CLPs”. CLPs are Cultural Life Programs. CLPs are ways for students to explore a variety of different subject disciplines including culture, history, politics, artistic expression in music, film, and theatre, local/national issues, and agriculture as a way to enhance an out of classroom learning experience that one may not experience in the classroom setting. Taken directly from the Furman University website, CLPs are “events [that] foster a sense of community on campus and help those in attendance see multiple compelling and legitimate views on cultural issues, inspiring a life-long pursuit of intellectual fulfillment and cultural engagement.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville Gay Men's Chorus prepares for holiday concert

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Gay Men's Chorus is gearing up for its holiday concert on Dec. 9. It involves weekly rehearsal sessions that start in September. "We plan way ahead, and we're practicing every Tuesday getting ready for this big event," said Shelton Love, artistic director and conductor.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event

Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy