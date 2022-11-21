Read full article on original website
Related
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man faced with dilemma as hair obscures plane screen on seven-hour flight
A traveller was faced with a hair-raisingly awkward situation thanks to a fellow plane passenger's long locks. After taking his seat on a flight from Montreal on Tuesday, Adam Butler was faced with the female passenger in front's hair draped over the back of her chair. Adam, 57, quickly realised...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Full list of the 10 Royal Mail strike dates announced in run up to Christmas
Royal Mail workers are striking again this month as part of a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. The Communication Worker's Union (CWU) has formally notified its members will strike on three further dates in November plus seven more in December. Strikes held so far are already said to have...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Black Friday deals on apps including Minecraft, Roblox, Body Coach and Headspace
Hundreds of app developers on the Apple App Store have created special offers for Black Friday, so App Store Editors have picked out some of their favourite offers and hottest Black Friday deals picks from workouts and wellness to entertainment and gaming. One of the biggest mobile-based fitness and meal...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum's shock at £47 charge for two bags of pick and mix at Christmas market
A mum was left shocked when two bags of sweets from a pick and mix company set her back an eye-watering £47. Rhiannon Brown said she knew items for sale at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland event would be pricey - but she couldn't believe just how much two bags of sweets for her children cost.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Average sofa sees 311 arguments and 401 naps during eight years of service, study finds
The average sofa has played host to 537 film screenings, 8,508 hours of TV time – and has witnessed 311 arguments, a study has found. A poll of 2,000 adults found that Brits will hold on to their trusty sofas for an average of eight years – during which time they will provide a comfy spot for 401 naps.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi reveals winners of its charity Christmas card contest
Aldi has revealed the winners of its Christmas card design competition with Teenage Cancer Trust. The supermarket invited both Teenage Cancer Trust staff members and those supported by the charity to submit designs for its 2022 Christmas card range. The winning designs from Franchessca Sefton and Catherine Cook will appear...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Primark announces it is opening more stores in £140 million plan
Primark has revealed it will be opening up more stores across the UK over the next two years, creating 850 jobs. The fashion chain is going to be opening up new shops in Salisbury, Teesside Park in Stockton on Tees, Bury St Edmunds and Craigavon in Northern Ireland. As well...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire pen pals who started writing across the Atlantic aged nine are still friends 68 years later
At nine years old, Shirley Bloomfield didn't have many people her own age to talk to. That soon changed though, as she tore open an envelope containing a life-changing letter. Shirley excitedly opened the letter she'd been waiting for more than a month to receive. Every six weeks, a letter would arrive at her home from her pen pal in the USA.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Frozen chips from Asda, Aldi and Iceland put to taste test - and one brand was 'like Five Guys'
The humble frozen chip is quick and easy to cook, and usually goes down well with the kids. But can the frozen variety ever be as good as a fresh bag from the chippy?. With the soaring cost of living, takeaways are no longer a regular meal option for many. Thankfully, Liverpool Echo reporters were on hand to try the frozen variety from three supermarkets known for keeping their costs low.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Alice Beer issues Black Friday warning as half of us regret what we buy
Eight in ten of us admit to feeling ‘buyer’s remorse’ - feeling elated by a purchase, only to feel gutted when it arrives and according to research from Capital One UK the average shopper has spent £204 in the last 12 months on items they were bitterly disappointed with.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Black Friday deal offering 20% off pizza ovens
Premium outdoor oven brand Gozney are offering their biggest promotion yet this Black Friday. Gozney has sliced the price of their portable pizza oven, the Roccbox as well as a range of pizza oven accessories by 20%. Consumers will be able to get their hands on this compact outdoor oven...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi and Lidl recall ice lollies and cheese with 'do not eat' warning
Aldi and Lidl have issued food recalls amid safety concerns. Aldi has told people who have bought Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies in some Midlands stores incorrect packaging means some contain almonds which could be serious for anyone with a nut allergy. Lidl, meanwhile, has issued a safety warning over its...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Wickedly Welsh Chocolate brings back Christmas range with some new additions
A UK handmade chocolate brand has launched its 2022 Christmas Chocolate Range, on the back of success last year. Karen and Mark Owen, Co-Owners of www.wickedlywelsh.co.uk, have brought back popular items from last year, and added a few new star items. Karen said: “Following the huge success of our 2021...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Fears of shortages at KFC, Wagamama and Burger King as delivery workers vote to strike
Some of the UK's most popular restaurants could run out of food this festive season as workers who deliver to them voted to go on strike. It has been reported that almost 400 workers at logistics company Best Food will walk out after rejecting a pay offer. According to industry...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Urgent safety warning to people buying turkey, duck or goose to freeze for Christmas
People who get ahead and buy their turkeys and other festive birds early and freeze them are being warned of a major safety change. The Food Standards Agency has warned that as a result of bird flu it has allowed some birds to be frozen then defrosted before being sold as chilled.
Comments / 0