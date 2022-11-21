Read full article on original website
Woman who was dumped by Egyptian toyboy for being ‘fat and ugly' is set to marry her new Egyptian lover
Breakups can be difficult however one woman didn’t let being dumped bring her down for long. After her younger ex ended their relationship and reportedly told her she was 'fat and ugly', she is now set to marry a new man and couldn’t be happier. Joanna Girling, 47,...
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
a-z-animals.com
See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded
Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
An Entire Abandoned Spanish Village Is For Sale For €260,000
It’s no secret that housing prices in major cities are through the roof. An average studio in Manhattan sells for $553,734, while the average Los Angeles house goes for $922,000. You could buy lots of other things with that money — including, I don’t know, an entire abandoned Spanish village.
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man faced with dilemma as hair obscures plane screen on seven-hour flight
A traveller was faced with a hair-raisingly awkward situation thanks to a fellow plane passenger's long locks. After taking his seat on a flight from Montreal on Tuesday, Adam Butler was faced with the female passenger in front's hair draped over the back of her chair. Adam, 57, quickly realised...
BBC
Kidderminster man catches giant goldfish
Now here's something you don't see at the fair - a man using two hands to lift a goldfish nearly as big as he is. Worcestershire angler Andy Hackett landed the orange beast while on a trip to France, in a region worthy of toasting such success - Champagne. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Primark announces it is opening more stores in £140 million plan
Primark has revealed it will be opening up more stores across the UK over the next two years, creating 850 jobs. The fashion chain is going to be opening up new shops in Salisbury, Teesside Park in Stockton on Tees, Bury St Edmunds and Craigavon in Northern Ireland. As well...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum's shock at £47 charge for two bags of pick and mix at Christmas market
A mum was left shocked when two bags of sweets from a pick and mix company set her back an eye-watering £47. Rhiannon Brown said she knew items for sale at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland event would be pricey - but she couldn't believe just how much two bags of sweets for her children cost.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi reveals winners of its charity Christmas card contest
Aldi has revealed the winners of its Christmas card design competition with Teenage Cancer Trust. The supermarket invited both Teenage Cancer Trust staff members and those supported by the charity to submit designs for its 2022 Christmas card range. The winning designs from Franchessca Sefton and Catherine Cook will appear...
