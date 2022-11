YONKERS, N.Y. — Los Angeles-based CIT Group has provided a $34 million construction loan for Lionsgate Warburton Studio, a 73,000-square-foot entertainment production facility that will be located north of New York City in Yonkers. The facility represents the latest addition to the Great Point Studio Campus, which is anchored by film producer Lionsgate and houses support areas, a café, lounge and outdoor garden terraces. The borrower was a joint venture between i.Park and Great Point Media.

