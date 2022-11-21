SLO Wind Orchestra presents ‘Holiday Magic’ Dec. 4

Tickets on sale now

– The SLO Wind Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, Holiday Magic, conducted by Jenn Martin, on Dec. 4 at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College.

This concert will be filled with holiday classics and sing-along pieces and will highlight local musician Ron McCarley on the saxophone.

Tickets are $30 for premium, $20 for general admission, $10 for students, and kids 10 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLOwinds.org.