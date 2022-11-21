ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Wind Orchestra presents ‘Holiday Magic’ Dec. 4

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQEgz_0jIdnNN100

Tickets on sale now

– The SLO Wind Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, Holiday Magic, conducted by Jenn Martin, on Dec. 4 at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College.

This concert will be filled with holiday classics and sing-along pieces and will highlight local musician Ron McCarley on the saxophone.

Tickets are $30 for premium, $20 for general admission, $10 for students, and kids 10 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLOwinds.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Bianchi Winery: Three generations, two destinations

– Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room is the product of three generations’ dreams coming true. There is little reason for wine lovers to miss out, with tasting destinations in Paso Robles and Laguna Beach. In Paso Robles, Bianchi’s tasting room offers visitors a tranquil, inviting, family, and dog-friendly atmosphere....
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Holiday gift, book sale returns to library Dec. 8-10

‘Holiday Extravaganza’ back after two-year hiatus. – The Friends of the Paso Robles Library has announced the return of the Holiday Extravaganza gift sale on Dec. 8, 9, and 10 after a two-year hiatus. Combined this year with the popular semi-annual book sale, the event in the Library Conference Room (across the lobby from the library) promises an opportunity for shoppers to find something for everyone on their gift list, including book lovers.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Pleasant Valley Wine Trail kicks off holiday toy drive

– The 13 wineries of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail are kicking off December with their annual Holiday on the Trail Toy Drive. The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail wineries invite the public to visit their tasting rooms, located in the rolling hills of San Miguel, the weekend of Dec. 2-4, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., to drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys. Visitors with donations will enjoy “perks” like free tastings, special tastings, wine discounts, and more. Tasting rooms are decorated in anticipation of a festive weekend of holiday cheer. Visitors are encouraged to wear an “ugly Christmas sweater,” just for fun!
SAN MIGUEL, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Horse sanctuary selected as partner of Humanity Wine Project

– Redwings Horse Sanctuary, a local nonprofit horse rescue organization, has announced a new partnership with Humanity Wine Project. Humanity Wine Project is a public benefit company based in Paso Robles. Their grapes are sourced from select small growers and producers in California. Humanity Wine Project was founded by Steven and Kelly Jones, who met while attending the Institute for Culinary Education. They bonded over a love of wine, married in 2019, and moved to Paso Robles in 2021. As certified Sommeliers, Steven and Kelly have found a way to combine their knowledge and passion for wine with a strong commitment to giving back to the community.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Grand opening event held at Glen Speck campus

Posted: 7:10 am, November 17, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason. – Children, parents, and community members toured Glen Speck Elementary School for the first time Wednesday night. Paso Robles School District officials conducted a ribbon cutting and facility tour of the K-5 elementary school on 17th and Vine Streets. “Speck...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local winemakers featured in new film

– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy