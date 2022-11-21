ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

T.C.A 75
2d ago

this offense cannot beat a team that scores alot of points. If the running game doesn't produce They cant win. Lamar is not a good passer. He can't throw to the outside, he can't connect on long passes on the outside. Lamar can only throw over the middle and short. And anybody saying give him the money is crazy. You can't break the bank on a quarterback that is great at running and can't pass.

Related
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Concerning Injury Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a tough offensive performance in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, winning a defensive struggle, 13-3. Baltimore’s defense was lights out in the game as three of their players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marcus Peters all finished the game with grades of at least 90.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Former DB and NFL HOF discusses Ravens' dominant defense

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and did so in dominating fashion on defense. Former defensive back and NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson joined the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday. The lead of the conversation was the Ravens' defense and how they have performed the last few weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Harbaugh Optimistic About Stanley & Hamilton for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism with both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton after both players were injured in the Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hamilton suffered a knee injury with just over 10 minutes left in the third...
BALTIMORE, MD

