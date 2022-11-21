ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rogue Panda Ripsey Seat Bag Review

The new Rogue Panda Ripsey Seat Bag is a dropper-compatible saddle bag supported by a unique injection-molded harness and aluminum saddle rail clamp that provides the best tire clearance we’ve seen from a dropper seat bag. In advance of today’s crowdfunding campaign launch, we’ve been testing out a prototype to see how it fares against the competition. Learn more here…
bikepacking.com

Introducing the Velo Orange Granola-Moose Bar

The new Velo Orange Granola-Moose Bar merges an integrated Bullmoose-style bar/stem with the curves of the brand’s popular swept-back Granola Bar to create quite an unexpected shape. Learn more about the funky heat-treated 4130 Chromoly steel bars here…. Announced late last week, Velo Orange just added yet another alternative...
bikepacking.com

Wizard Works Bags now Available in the United States

As of today, many of London-based Wizard Works’ bikepacking bags are now available for purchase in the United States directly through Angry Catfish bike shop in Minneapolis. Find out what’s available and how you can order bags online here…. In an exciting development for fans of Wizard Works’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bikepacking.com

ORTLIEB Nixes Black Friday and Offers 40% Off Repairs

To celebrate its 40th anniversary and provide an alternative to the frenzy of Black Friday consumerism, ORTLIEB is offering a 40% discount on all repairs for a week starting today. Learn more here…. Since 1982, ORTLIEB has been making extremely durable products for long-distance adventures, and they even introduced the...
bikepacking.com

New Aero Spider Fat Rack Announced

The new Aero Spider Fat Rack is an updated version of their modular quick-attachment rack designed specifically for fat bikes with up to 5″ wide tires. Check it out here…. First released back in 2018, the Aero Spider Rack is a unique modular rear rack system that can be used alongside the included cradle to hold any dry bag or tent or integrated into a more complex system using Aeroe’s quick-release gear pods. Unlike traditional racks, the Spider Rack mounts directly to the bike’s seat stays using two quick-release brackets. The brackets, rack, and cradles are all adjustable for various rigs and tire sizes, and we were pleasantly surprised with its performance after testing one out last year.
teslarati.com

Tesla adds 4 new items to its online shop

Tesla added four new items to its online shop: a Plaid mug, a men’s Cyber Rodeo teeshirt, and two sizes of a vegan leather backpack. On Monday, Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses to its online shop. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Tesla is adding more new items to its shop for customers to enjoy.

