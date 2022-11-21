The new Aero Spider Fat Rack is an updated version of their modular quick-attachment rack designed specifically for fat bikes with up to 5″ wide tires. Check it out here…. First released back in 2018, the Aero Spider Rack is a unique modular rear rack system that can be used alongside the included cradle to hold any dry bag or tent or integrated into a more complex system using Aeroe’s quick-release gear pods. Unlike traditional racks, the Spider Rack mounts directly to the bike’s seat stays using two quick-release brackets. The brackets, rack, and cradles are all adjustable for various rigs and tire sizes, and we were pleasantly surprised with its performance after testing one out last year.

2 DAYS AGO