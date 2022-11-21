ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

racer.com

First entry confirmed for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

German-based Porsche team Manthey will partner with Australian’s EMA Motorsport to start its 2023 season at the Bathurst 12-Hour. The pair will run under the Manthey EMA banner to field a Porsche 991.2 Generation Porsche GT3 R in the Pro class at the February 3-5 event. EMA Motorsport celebrated...
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Brad Keselowski's Cool Decision

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski announced that he'll be competing in a highly-anticipated race in less than two weeks. "I'm excited to announce that I'll be running on December 4th in the 55th Annual Snowball Derby," Keselowski. "Hopefully, we can get a win before the year is over."
Autoweek.com

Gallery: Australian-built, Street-legal Ford Ranger Raptor Conquers Baja 1000

A next-generation and race-prepped, street-legal Ranger Raptor finished the SCORE International Baja 1000, off-road race as the sole vehicle in the Stock Mid-Sized class. The 828.5-mile off-road event ended Sunday. “This is the Baja 1000, one of the toughest off-road races in the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford...
PWMania

Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot

WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Tony Stewart, Wife

Happy anniversary, Tony Stewart. The legendary NASCAR driver and his wife, Leah, are celebrating their one-year anniversary on Monday. Tony took to social media with a heartfelt post on Monday evening. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a full year to this gorgeous, thoughtful, and most of all...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor

NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th

Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw a tweet by Chase Briscoe that mocked a late-model race he competed in over the weekend in South Carolina and offered a surprised response. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Road & Track

Why Racing Series Can't Quit Street Circuits

The street is racing’s first and oldest home. Long before paved coliseums and striped curbs, and even before vehicles of any sort, there was an itch to see who could cross town fastest. Feet alone were enough. Sandals made the racing faster. Horses, chariots, bicycles, and eventually cars made it ever better.
Autoweek.com

Who Is American Logan Sargeant and How Did He Make It to F1 with Williams

The next American on the F1 grid will be 21-year-old Logan Sargeant. Michael Andretti was the last American to score points in Forumula 1, and that came in 1993. Current IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi in 2015 is the most recent American to start on the F1 grid.
etvnews.com

High School Rodeos Wrap Up for the Winter

The final weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeo series added points for several Carbon and Emery athletes. The rodeos, held in Hurricane at the Washington County Legacy Arena, were again filled with many competitors and huge crowds. The culmination of the event was the annual highly-anticipated Cowboy Prom on Saturday night.
PRICE, UT
WMBB

Arnold’s McEliece adds two gold medals to collection

STUART, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold senior, Shane McEliece added two gold medals to his collection, winning multiple events at the FHSAA Swimming State Championships in back-to-back years. McEliece won the 100m Butterfly and 100m Breaststroke in the Class 2A State Championship meet over the weekend. He was named an All-American this summer after winning gold […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

