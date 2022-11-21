Read full article on original website
NASCAR: IndyCar legend close to big Daytona 500 debut
Helio Castroneves, 4-time Indy 500 winner, is nearing a deal to make his NASCAR debut at the 2023 Daytona 500. Which teams are in the running for Castroneves?
racer.com
First entry confirmed for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
German-based Porsche team Manthey will partner with Australian’s EMA Motorsport to start its 2023 season at the Bathurst 12-Hour. The pair will run under the Manthey EMA banner to field a Porsche 991.2 Generation Porsche GT3 R in the Pro class at the February 3-5 event. EMA Motorsport celebrated...
Racing World Reacts To Brad Keselowski's Cool Decision
On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski announced that he'll be competing in a highly-anticipated race in less than two weeks. "I'm excited to announce that I'll be running on December 4th in the 55th Annual Snowball Derby," Keselowski. "Hopefully, we can get a win before the year is over."
Autoweek.com
Gallery: Australian-built, Street-legal Ford Ranger Raptor Conquers Baja 1000
A next-generation and race-prepped, street-legal Ranger Raptor finished the SCORE International Baja 1000, off-road race as the sole vehicle in the Stock Mid-Sized class. The 828.5-mile off-road event ended Sunday. “This is the Baja 1000, one of the toughest off-road races in the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford...
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Tony Stewart, Wife
Happy anniversary, Tony Stewart. The legendary NASCAR driver and his wife, Leah, are celebrating their one-year anniversary on Monday. Tony took to social media with a heartfelt post on Monday evening. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a full year to this gorgeous, thoughtful, and most of all...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor
NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
NASCAR considering significant change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is considering the idea of eliminating stage cautions at road courses starting in 2023, according to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.
NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Celebrates Wedding Anniversary
Monday is a very special day for former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. Nov. 21 marks the one-year anniversary that he married the love of his life, Leah Pruett. He had a great social media post that honored her during the afternoon. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a...
Stewart-Haas Racing’s big and uncertain future in NASCAR
Stewart-Haas Racing's future in NASCAR remains uncertain as drivers are likely to retire soon. Let's dive into the latest about the team's potential future.
NASCAR: RFK Racing plans to expand to 4 cars in the future
RFK Racing has long-term plans of expanding to four cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. Read what team owner Brad Keselowski had to say about the possibility.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th
Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw a tweet by Chase Briscoe that mocked a late-model race he competed in over the weekend in South Carolina and offered a surprised response. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NASCAR Possibly Ending Stage Cautions at Certain Tracks in 2023, According to New Report
NASCAR is considering making a major change in 2023 that would include ending stage cautions at certain tracks, according to a new report. The post NASCAR Possibly Ending Stage Cautions at Certain Tracks in 2023, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Xfinity Series could turn all-electric in a huge future move
The NASCAR Xfinity Series could turn into an all-electric series in the far future after electric cars are introduced as early as 2024, per Adam Stern.
racer.com
Olds to join Radford Racing School’s F4 U.S. Scholarship Award School
In a few weeks, some of the best karters from around the world will travel to Chandler, AZ, for a joint venture between Radford Racing School and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) — the Radford Racing School F4 U.S. Scholarship Award School. Designed to...
Road & Track
Why Racing Series Can't Quit Street Circuits
The street is racing’s first and oldest home. Long before paved coliseums and striped curbs, and even before vehicles of any sort, there was an itch to see who could cross town fastest. Feet alone were enough. Sandals made the racing faster. Horses, chariots, bicycles, and eventually cars made it ever better.
Autoweek.com
Who Is American Logan Sargeant and How Did He Make It to F1 with Williams
The next American on the F1 grid will be 21-year-old Logan Sargeant. Michael Andretti was the last American to score points in Forumula 1, and that came in 1993. Current IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi in 2015 is the most recent American to start on the F1 grid.
etvnews.com
High School Rodeos Wrap Up for the Winter
The final weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeo series added points for several Carbon and Emery athletes. The rodeos, held in Hurricane at the Washington County Legacy Arena, were again filled with many competitors and huge crowds. The culmination of the event was the annual highly-anticipated Cowboy Prom on Saturday night.
Arnold’s McEliece adds two gold medals to collection
STUART, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold senior, Shane McEliece added two gold medals to his collection, winning multiple events at the FHSAA Swimming State Championships in back-to-back years. McEliece won the 100m Butterfly and 100m Breaststroke in the Class 2A State Championship meet over the weekend. He was named an All-American this summer after winning gold […]
