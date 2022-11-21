ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot program offering discounted bus fares in Allegheny County

By CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

Allegheny County announces discounted bus fare pilot program 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The public can now apply to get discounted bus fares through a new pilot program in Allegheny County.

The yearlong program is managed by the County's Department of Human Services.

To qualify, you need to be between the ages of 18-64, live in Allegheny County and receive SNAP benefits.

If you're chosen, you will be randomly assigned to receive a number of standard transit passes which they can use for any trip.

To fill out the application, visit this link .

Pittsburgh, PA
