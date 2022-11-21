Ohio University Golf and Tennis Center to open for winter season

For the first time since 2019, the Indoor Tennis Center at Ohio University will be open for limited hours over the winter season.

Former Tennis Center members, as well as Ohio University students, faculty and staff, can buy memberships online. This online drive began Monday, Nov. 21, at www.recshop.ohio.edu. General memberships will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Nov. 28 at the OU Golf and Tennis Center Clubhouse.

The indoor courts will be open through Saturday, Feb. 26. Members will have unlimited access to court usage, where both pickleball and tennis are available, during operational hours. Members do not have to pay for open pickleball times. Golf will not be available during this time.

After Feb. 26, the Golf and Tennis Center will open for normal operation.

Weekly operating hours during the winter are as follows:

Mondays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesdays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursdays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Open pickleball on courts 1 and 2 will be available:

Mondays, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursdays, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays, Noon – 2 p.m.

Membership prices are $75 for a community member, $60 for faculty and staff, and $45 for Ohio Univeristy students, children or teenagers.