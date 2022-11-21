Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension
Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
Traffic alert: Semi-truck turned on its side on ramp from Stevenson to Dan Ryan expressway
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck crash has been reported on the ramp from the Stevenson to the Dan Ryan Expressway. SkyFOX was over the scene near Damen Avenue. According to Illinois State Police, the semi-trailer lost control and rolled on its side. The truck was carrying meat. No injuries...
wjol.com
Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
WJOL has learned that a car has driven into the front of the Food 4 Less located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill. No further information is available at this time but stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this breaking story.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Not all are happy with Lyons Township plan to ease flooding
Most residents approve buying house for detention pond. The Township of Lyons will proceed with plans to buy a house in the 6200 block of Linden Lane, demolish it and put in a detention pond to ease area flooding, but it wasn’t an easy approval process. Resident voted in...
oakpark.com
Oak Park is sending mixed messages
The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
1 Killed in Head-On I-55 Crash After Airborne Vehicle Flips Into Oncoming Traffic
The driver of a vehicle struck head-on when a high-speed crash sent another car airborne before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County has passed away, authorities said Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway...
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Coroner's Office and other police agencies investigating incident in Mendota
UPDATE: The Mendota Police Department says that two men were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Police identified the them as 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler, of Mendota, and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given, of Mendota. Police say the two were found at Sessler's home on 9th...
qrockonline.com
Union Station Polar Express Canceled Due To Worker Shortage
No Polar Express ride at Chicago’s Union Station this holiday season. The family-friendly and wildly popular holiday tradition was canceled due to a shortage of railroad workers. According to the Polar Express website, the shortage has left them with “not enough certified operating crews” to continue this year. Organizers say they are doing everything they can to bring back the Polar Express next year.
NBC Chicago
Inbound I-55 Shut Down After Crash Sends Car Airborne, Flipping Into Oncoming Traffic
Inbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down after a high-speed crash sent a vehicle airborne before it flipped multiple times into oncoming traffic, police said. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County. Authorities said the...
3 injured when car crashes into Food 4 Less in Crest Hill, employees say
Three people were injured when a car crashed into a grocery store in Crest Hill Tuesday.
Video: Car plows into suburban grocery store
CREST HILL, Ill. - A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon. Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building. The crash was caused by one vehicle, and the driver was...
qrockonline.com
Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family In Plainfield Following House Fire
On Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at about 1 a.m. the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a reported fire in the 25200 block of W. Sandbank Drive in Plainfield. Fire companies arrived to find a working fire that started on a deck that had spread into the home. The residents of the home were awaken by their smoke alarms and were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. While fire companies brought the fire under control they were able to search for and locate the resident’s dog, and reunite it with the homeowners.
WSPY NEWS
Police respond to two back-to-back, hit-and-run crashes on Route 47
Police in Yorkville responded to two hit-run-run crashes on Route 47 Friday afternoon. A news release from the police department says that a white pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Route 47 from westbound Galena Road a hit southbound vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light. Police...
starvedrock.media
Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales
Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
Two boys rescued from pond in Palatine
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two boys were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in northwest suburban Palatine.Palatine police and firefighters responded to the pond on Panorama Drive around 3:30 p.m., for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.Firefighters pulled two boys from the water. They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Their conditions were not available.Video from Chopper 2 showed a layer of ice over the water.Palatine police were investigating.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville woman charged with driving under the influence after DeKalb County crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Yorkville woman is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a rollover crash on Perry Road north of Hinckley early Sunday morning. Police say 33-year-old Heather Galbreath, of Yorkville, went off the roadway at Mack Road, went airborne, and overturned...
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man killed in Kane County crash
An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
fox32chicago.com
Restaurant owner in Hammond shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. - The owner of a restaurant in northwest Indiana was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday. At about 5:34 p.m., Hammond police responded to Jack's Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they spoke with the owner who said...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside declares local home ‘chronic nuisance’
The village of Riverside has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order a local homeowner to remedy a host of health safety, fire safety and building code violations at his property or face fines of $75,000 or more and penalties including vacating the premises or demolishing the residence. The...
