All about Scouts
Bobbi Jo Franzen from Cub Scouts Pack 35 is here to talk about scouting!
Ag Informer – Clayton Co. Beef Royalty: The Princess
Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2023 Beef Princess: Alyssa Kleinlein of Strawberry Point. Listen Live!. KMCH Sports 2 Live Stream. Guest of the Day. Tuesday, 11/22. Bobby F...
Linn County Non-Profits Can Apply for Witwer Trust Grants
Linn County non-profits can apply for grants through the Witwer Trust Grant Program. The Linn County Board of Supervisors is now accepting applications for the fiscal year 2023. Eligible non-profit organizations in Linn County may apply for grant funding for projects that benefit Linn County residents. The online application, eligibility...
Dubuque County Outbuilding Fire
On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1:11 PM the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office along with Epworth Fire were dispatched to 8039 Hartbecke Rd. for an outbuilding that was on fire. Investigation revealed that an outbuilding owned by Fred and Kathy Hartbecke started on fire at the residence and quickly became fully involved. The fire was contained to the buildingbut the building and its contents were a total loss. Nothing suspicious was noted for the cause of the fire. Total loss estimated at around $60,000. There was no livestock in the building.
West Central Schools Close Early Due to Illness
West Central Community Schools in Maynard have started their Thanksgiving holiday break a day early due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. According to a Facebook post from the district this morning, leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices. The buildings are...
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm
(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
Groundbreaking on new downtown Cedar Rapids apartment building
Ground breaks on Monday on a new apartment building in downtown Cedar Rapids and some of the units will be for teens that are aging out of the foster care system. That complex is at 510 Seventh Avenue SE. Cedar Rapids Hatch Development and Foundation 2 Crisis Services were there...
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV
A Fayette County man has died after being hit by a vehicle. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old...
Run CRANDIC races will not return in 2023 due to 'unexpected and challenging barriers'
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The marathon between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Run CRANDIC, will not be held in 2023. The event debuted in 2018 going from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City, in 2018 the race was held the other direction. The run went virtual for...
Willie Ray's Q Shack to Give Away Free Thanksgiving Meals Tuesday
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A popular Cedar Rapids barbeque restaurant will be giving away free meals on Tuesday. Willie Ray's Q Shack will give out free meals starting at 11am Tuesday. The restaurant is planning to give away between 250-300 meals. The number of meals people can get will be determined by the number of people in the car when they pull up. Willie Ray's is located at 288 Blair's Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids. After the free meal giveaway, the restaurant will be closed for the rest of this week.
North Linn & Central City Schools to Share Staff
The Central City and North Linn school boards have reached an agreement to share a Superintendent starting with the 2023-2024 school year. The Central City board approved the agreement at a special board meeting held Wednesday, November 16, the North Linn board approved the agreement at their board meeting on Tuesday, November 22.
Ed-Co & Maquoketa Valley to share Superintendent
The Edgewood-Colesburg school board and Maquoketa Valley school board are pleased to announce that they will be sharing a superintendent starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Both school boards approved the agreement at their board meetings on Monday, November 21. The districts will enter into a one-year agreement where the...
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
Transient accused of intentionally starting fire inside Coralville residence
A transient faces charges that he intentionally started a fire inside a Coralville residence. 36-year-old Jose Parsons was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:00 Sunday night after he was caught allegedly shoplifting from the Coralville Walmart. Parsons was wanted by Coralville police after a May 7th incident at a house on 20th Avenue Place. Officers were called to the residence after a caller reported that Parsons had set a fire and fled on foot. The caller said the fire was already out.
Ag Informer: Clayton Co. Cattlemen of the Year
Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2022 Cattlemen of the Year: Rob Medberry. Wednesday 11/23. Hawk Talk with Dolph and Coach Ferentz 6:30-8:00pm. Friday 11/25. Hawkeye Football vs. Nebraska:...
