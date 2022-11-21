Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Nadal & Ruud together on plane to South America only 1 day after ATP season end
Only one day after the ATP season ended with final match between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals, the Norwegian got on a plane with his idol Rafael Nadal. The two met a few times this year and they also represented same team at the Laver...
Yardbarker
“I always see myself as the best player in the world" - says Djokovic
Novak Djokovic confirmed that he always sees himself as the best player in the world and he showed in Turin on the courts. Djokovic managed to conclude the ATP Finals unbeaten despite all the trembling and chatter in general. Another impressive effort occurred in the championship match against Casper Ruud, and the result once more demonstrated Novak's superiority.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou reflects on Djokovic's ATP Finals triumph: "The most impressive thing about Novak is his ability to win without being close to his best level"
Patrick Mouratoglou reflected on Djokovic's ATP Finals win by pointing out how he's able to win matches even though he's nowhere close to his best. Winning the ATP Finals doesn't happen by chance and you truly need to prove you're better than the players there. Most of those players are players that have performed the best over the course of the past year so that makes the triumph even more significant.
Yardbarker
McEnroe talks about Gauff becoming multiple Grand Slam champion
It's important for women's tennis to have another significant figure such as Serena Williams and soon, Coco Gauff may become one. After the 23-time Grand Slam champion retired, a discussion about who 'moves the needle in women's tennis' started. While it's obvious that likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are leaders on the ATP Tour, situation with their colleagues from WTA Tour is a bit more complicated.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal responds to Ruud wanting 2012 Australian Open changed in one result in history of tennis: "Maybe he can send the trophy or something"
Rafael Nadal has reacted to Ruud's comments about the 2012 Australian Open by joking about whether Djokovic would send him the trophy. Casper Ruud said during their joint Buenos Aires press conference that he would like to change the 2012 Australian Open result if he could. Ruud watched that match as a dedicated Nadal fan and was devastated when the Spaniard lost to Djokovic in an epic clash.
Yardbarker
"Can't imagine how difficult this year has been for you" - Ruud tips hat to Djokovic
Casper Ruud tipped his hat to Novak Djokovic after his ATP Finals win praising what he achieved despite a tricky year. Due to various personal decisions, Djokovic was unable to play tennis for the majority of this year and dealt with numerous challenges off the court. It is the cause of Nadal's current advantage in the grand slam standings and the reason why Djokovic won't finish first in the rankings like he did last year.
tennisuptodate.com
"Dasha deserves this one" - Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs picks Daria Saville to win WTA Comeback player of the year award over the American
Tennis legend Serena Williams returned to the WTA Tour at Wimbledon after a year on the sidelines. She then announced her retirement from tennis in August, just before the 2022 US Open, and had a poignant send-off after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in New York. The American was recently nominated...
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin celebrates 24th birthday in style in Miami
Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, has been in and out of action this year owing to several injuries. She appeared for the last time this season at the WTA 125K Midland tournament at the start of November. Kenin has been making the most out of her off-season as...
