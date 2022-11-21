ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'Only Gift That I Wanted': Woman Meets Michelle Obama For 100th Birthday

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Obama granted the longtime wish of a Philadelphia woman on the precipice of her 100th birthday .

On Saturday (November 19), Eloise Brown , a Philadelphia resident of over 80 years, met Obama following the 'Light We Carry' author's onstage appearance at The Met for her book tour .

"It was my one only gift that I wanted for my birthday," Brown, who turns 100 on Tuesday (November 22), told CBS Philadelphia .

Brown made it known that her 100th birthday wish was to meet Obama last week during a celebration put together by family, friends, and local lawmakers.

Obama's team sent Brown tickets to her six-city book tour when they heard about the near centenarian's dream.

Brown and her 95-year-old sister, Johnnie Devlin , sat in the crowd and listened to Obama speak at The Met before meeting her and her daughter, Malia .

"They were glad to see me and I was overjoyed to see them," Brown said. "I can't even express it."

"The only thing that she ever wanted was to touch her, to talk to her, and to have that granted for her to be 100 is just amazing," Sakina Dean said.

Brown and Devlin both got the chance to embrace Obama, who they say is full of light and love.

"It is the greatest birthday I could ever have," Brown said.

The nearly 100-year-old said the meeting was one of the most touching moments she's ever experienced.

"I can't even describe it," Brown said. "Absolutely wonderful. All I wanted to do was just shake her hand and I did it."

