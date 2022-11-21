Read full article on original website
CBS News
Chicago youth football team needs money for national championship trip
Two Chicago Hellcats teams have made the cut, but they find themselves in a bind that could keep them from making the trip. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo
Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
Golf.com
There’s a town called ‘Golf’. We tracked down its fascinating history
GOLF, Illinois — “Next stop, Golf.”. We’re on a double-decker Metra train humming northbound from Chicago. Those three words mean the same thing as when they were first uttered back in the 1920s, but not a person on board acknowledges their oddity. A few minutes later, the...
oakpark.com
Fenwick rolls over St. Laurence into Prep Bowl final
For the second consecutive year, the Fenwick High School football team will play in the season’s final week. While the Friars’ defense of their IHSA Class 5A state title ended with a first-round 14-6 loss of Morgan Park, the team has bounced back with consecutive victories in the Chicago Prep Bowl playoffs, defeating St. Laurence 30-18 on a frigid evening Nov. 17 to win the Chicago Catholic League championship.
959theriver.com
Five Local Football Teams Playing for a State Title
Six west suburban football teams won their match-ups over the weekend and have earned the right to play for a state title this weekend at the University of Illinois!. In Class 3A, perennial powerhouse IC Catholic in Elmhurst defeated Byron 35-0 and will take on Williamsville Friday afternoon. IC Catholic will be playing for their 4th state title in the past five years and their sixth state championship overall.
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
labelandnarrowweb.com
Weber Packaging mourns the passing of Joseph Weber Jr.
Weber Packaging is mourning the loss of Joseph Weber, Jr., who passed away on October 17, 2022. Weber, Jr. saw the potential of the company founded by his father and spent his life building a premier labeling company. His vision, business acumen, and genuine concern for his employees helped him to modernize the packaging industry with new ideas, including color pressure sensitive labels, computer-based labeling and automated labeling systems.
959theriver.com
Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport
The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond revives plans for Pulaski Park pool
Hammond's Pulaski Park may be getting a new pool, after all. Last spring, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he'd decided not to rebuild the park's swimming pool, due in part to Crossroads YMCA's plans to put an outdoor waterpark at its new facility at the former Woodmar Mall site. But now, McDermott says First District council member Mark Kalwinski has agreed to let a million dollars in gaming revenue be used for the pool project, to add to the roughly $2 million remaining in leftover bond proceeds.
VOTE NOW: Where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich?
When WGN News Now put out the call asking for the location of your favorite Italian beef sandwich, hundreds of our readers answered. Now it’s time to narrow it down to the area’s top five sandwiches — which means we need your help once more!. Cast your...
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing in Tinley Park, check it right now! According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven, located at 7601 W. 159th Street, and matched all five numbers for the $1 million prize for the Nov. 19 drawing. […]
Thrillist
A Fan-Favorite Lay's Flavor Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time
Lay's is bringing back a chip flavor that could either excite or upset you, depending on whether you live in the Chicago area. No, we're not talking Italian beef or ketchup-free hot dogs here. Instead, the purveyor of salty snacks is resurrecting its beloved Deep Dish Pizza flavor. The flavor...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state
Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
laportecounty.life
Patrick’s Grille provides more than a meal to Michigan City
Patrick’s Grille was founded to offer excellent dining to the people of Michigan City, but the people behind the restaurant provide much more than that. Owner Patrick Wilkins and General Manager Julie Krause both believe in giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to them, and now their biggest charity activity is right around the corner.
panoramanow.com
Festival Of Lights – Michigan City
The Annual Festival of Holiday Lights begins on the first Saturday in December 3rd 2022 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm at Millennium Park (Where Santa Will Be) Washington Park, Michigan City, Indiana and the Snowflake parade after the Tree Lighting. Santa will be present to meet and greet children as vehicles safely drive through at a safe distance.
Retired nurse makes transplant history at Northwestern Medical
CHICAGO — Surgeons have performed Northwestern Medical’s first successful combined lung-liver transplant. The patient was 63-year-old Patricio Collera who retired from nursing while working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2019. The retirement was not by choice, but rather due to his own declining health from interstitial lung disease and non-alcoholic liver disease. In February, he […]
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
