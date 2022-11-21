ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad

The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NEW YORK STATE
AllTrojans

College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe

The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
AllTrojans

2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams' stock skyrockets

The 2022 Heisman Trophy race is now down to just two primary contenders according to multiple oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud continues to be the betting favorite, but USC's Caleb Williams made a massive jump following the Trojans' win over UCLA and now has the second-best odds to take home this year's award given to the best player in college football.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

Darrell Henderson is leaving Los Angeles and bound for Duval. The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 1, QB Arch Manning

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback and Texas commit Arch Manning. Manning has...
TEXAS STATE
