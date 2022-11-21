Read full article on original website
Claudia N William Ahrens
2d ago
possibly true, but Sam had nothing to lose by going all in & Amy never bets big$. Personally I am happy for Sam.
Reply
29
Guest
2d ago
who cares. please stop shoving this person down our neck. I gave up on the show because of her. Haven't watched the show since.
Reply
18
Jo M
2d ago
Nothing personal, of course, but I can't stand Amy. Hoping for Sam!
Reply
29
Related
‘Jeopardy’ Champ Amy Schneider Says She's Saving Her Winnings for This Big Spend
Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider, who achieved a historical 40-win run on the competition game show at the beginning of the year, shared her new plan for what she's going to do with the $1.3 million she won on the show. Schneider, who works as an engineering manager in her day-to-day...
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'
And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares major announcement about co-host Michael Strahan live on air
GOOD Morning America’s Robin Roberts has shared a major announcement about her co-host Michael Strahan during Wednesday’s live show. The former NFL star’s colleagues, as well as fans, are sending him their congratulations in response to the big career acknowledgment he’s set to receive. During GMA...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria... The post ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez appeared first on Outsider.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight
COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
The Wheel: Contestant on ‘chaotic’ game show wins huge jackpot after answering just one question
TV viewers watched on in disbelief as a contestant on The Wheel won a huge amount of money after answering just one question.Series three of the game show, hosted by Michael McIntyre, returned for a new episode on BBC One on Saturday (5 November). It sees three contestants, selected by chance, compete for a chance to win a hefty cash prize with help from celebrity guests.Throughout the episode, two contestants named Zeki and Cassie, answered several questions correctly, putting £82,000 into the pot. The third contestant, Helen, was never selected, so wa sunable to contribute to the cash prize.However, after...
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Today’s Al Roker shocks co-hosts as he loudly yells in the middle of co-host Carson Daly’s report in strange live moment
THE TODAY Show meteorologist Al Roker has shocked his co-hosts as he shouted loudly during Carson Daly's report. The co-hosts talked about the new Christmas Story sequel, and Al shouted an iconic line from the first film. On Wednesday's show, during the POPStart segment, Carson aired a preview for A...
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak shades contestant after she shocks fans by missing ‘brutally easy’ puzzle
WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak has shaded a contestant for missing what fans deemed a "brutally easy" puzzle solve with one letter left on Monday's episode. Keke made a shocking selection, but the 75-year-old didn't let her down gently. The Los Angeles-based caregiver landed on an "Express $1000" card...
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champion becomes fan favorite after hilarious wrong answer: 'What are meese?'
Tuesday’s Jeopardy! proved that even the smartest contestants don’t know everything. Law student Jack Weller appeared in the Second Chance Tournament, following an extremely rare tie-breaking loss last season. “In your first appearance on the show, you took eventual Tournament of Champions player Brian Chang to a tiebreaker...
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
tvinsider.com
Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Accidentally Reveal Who Wins Tournament of Champions?
The finals of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions are underway, as Andrew He won the first game on Monday (November 14). But some fans are wondering if the show has already accidentally spoiled the tournament’s ultimate winner. On the official Jeopardy website, the TOC page displays the finals matchup...
Comments / 23