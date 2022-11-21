Christina Applegate received the support of a lifetime during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction. It marked her first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. She was joined by her Married … With Children TV mom Katey Sagal, who helped Applegate to the podium and physically supported her while standing during her speech. She attended the event without shoes to be more comfortable amid her mobility challenges. "I can't stand for too long so I'm going to thank the people I really need to thank," Applegate began. Applegate said Sagal was "just gonna be here," holding her steady, joking it was "so Katey to steal [my] thunder."

4 DAYS AGO