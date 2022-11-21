Read full article on original website
WLOX
Fit First Turkey Trot brings about 400 entries to Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks in Bay St. Louis began their Thanksgiving Day bright and early for the 11th annual “Fit First Turkey Trot.”. It was a day for turkeys - of all kinds. “We dress up as turkeys to show our support and where our loyalties...
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre to perform "The Nutcracker" at Beau Rivage
WLOX
Families spend Thanksgiving holiday in front of the big screen
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a day of delicious Thanksgiving feasts, most are settling into the evening with a movie. Catching a film at the theatre is a tradition for some families. It’s also a boost in revenue for the business. Empty roads and vacant lots are what you can find this Thanksgiving.
WLOX
D’Iberville once again a hot spot for Black Friday shoppers
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville is once again among the hot spots for people getting a jump start on turning great buys into great gifts. There’s nothing like a flood of cars to signal the official start of the holiday shopping season at the Promenade - the heavy motor traffic turning into heavy foot traffic at places like Academy Sports.
WLOX
Record Store Day produces big turnout in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s an annual event bringing together music fans, artists and thousands of business owners. Record Store Day celebrates the culture of the independently owned record store every Black Friday, and this year Maynard’s Music in Ocean Springs saw quite the turnout. “Everyone loves...
WLOX
Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, people held their spots in line for up to 45 minutes in anticipation of Biloxi’s Le Bakery opening its doors for the day. It’s a train of people awaiting their chance to get their hands on Thanksgiving goodies. “Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a...
pelahatchienews.com
Christmas on the Coast: It’s the perfect start to the holidays!
The email in my inbox sounded so appealing: “From Thanksgiving to New Years, Beau Rivage in Biloxi is transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with larger-than-life nutcrackers, colossal Christmas ornaments, hundreds of frost-covered trees, thousands of brilliant poinsettias and Santa’s sleigh and reindeer soaring high above the atrium. A stunning 25-foot Christmas tree and classic winter scenes throughout the resort’s public spaces invoke the spirit of the season.”
WLOX
Kelly Family Thanksgiving serves meals for 37th year
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After 37 years, Julie Massengill has learned well how to manage the Kelly Family Thanksgiving. The event has been serving free meals to Bay St. Louis residents for 37 years. But it’s almost like she’s tempting fate. “I never set up volunteers....
WLOX
Feed My Sheep serves annual Thanksgiving lunch
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds showed up to eat at Feed My Sheep in Gulfport. “Today we have the big traditional Thanksgiving feast,” said Feed My Sheep executive director David Lion. It’s nothing new for the Gulfport nonprofit. They served around 750 meals Wednesday, but they’re open year-round to...
WLOX
Local sisters, business owners are lifelong Coast residents
WLOX
Coast families, military members travel for Thanksgiving
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You can expect to see more traffic on the roads and in the sky with Thanksgiving Day less than 24 hours away. Many Coast families reunited at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday, including the Niolets from Pass Christian. Husband and father Scott Niolet spent the last...
WLOX
Hundreds show up for Feed My Sheep in Gulfport Thanksgiving feast
WLOX
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
WLOX
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church holds Thanksgiving service
WLOX
Hundreds flock to the supermarket for last-minute Thanksgiving items
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Here on the coast, shoppers are rushing to get those last minute items for Thanksgiving. Lines wrapped around checkout aisle as people buy those holiday favorites. “Milks, cheeses, drinks, pies, and rolls,” said Chuck Clark, Diamondhead Rouse’s store director. Clark said those items are...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
Lucedale nonprofit ministry steps up to distribute 150 Thanksgiving meals
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – 150 families in George County will have a full Thanksgiving thanks to the quick work of a Lucedale nonprofit. Logistical issues canceled a planned Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution event on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In less than 24 hours, Immaculate Heart Community Development Corporation stepped in to unload the food […]
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
WLOX
Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
WLOX
Golf tournament raises funds to treat Biloxi High coach for Lou Gehrig’s disease
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An annual day-after-Thanksgiving golf event sees birdies and pars raise money for good causes. This year, the 32nd annual Biloxi Thanksgiving Charity Golf Classic raised $20,000 to help a local coach continue his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS.
