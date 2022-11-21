ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Price Tumbles; More Than 50% of Bitcoin Addresses Are Now in Loss

Valkyrie CIO Steven McClurg discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as it sinks below $16,000 and on-chain data shows most addresses holding BTC are losing money. Plus, reactions to Coinbase, MicroStrategy and other bonds tanking in the continued fallout of crypto exchange FTX.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
astaga.com

These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near

A number of metrics presently counsel that the Bitcoin value is lastly discovering its backside after one other capitulation occasion, probably triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This last miner capitulation could also be imminent as miners are promoting their BTC on the quickest fee since early 2016. In...
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000

The Bitcoin value is trending to the draw back and appears on monitor to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is dealing with the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. As soon as the world’s second-largest crypto buying and selling platform, the corporate filed for chapter safety.
astaga.com

Binance Coin Loses $270 Support As Bears Eye $200; Will Bears Push Harder?

BNB’s value continues to carry robust because the bull refuses to provide in to the FTX fiasco as value tendencies are above $260. BNB’s value continues to look weak as bearish market sentiments improve, with issues trying unsure for many merchants and buyers. BNB’s value seems to be...
astaga.com

Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?

MATIC’s worth misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to carry above $0.7. MATIC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. MATIC’s worth appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $0.7, with...
astaga.com

Here’s Why Ethereum Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet

Ethereum has been seeing some vital draw back popping out of the weekend. This was triggered by the FTX hacker, who at present holds lots of of hundreds of ETH, dumping a few of these cash for Bitcoin over the weekend. After dumping round 10,000 ETH, the digital asset had dumped greater than 7%, as a lot of buyers proceed monitoring the pockets.
astaga.com

Litecoin (LTC) Defends $60 As Altcoins Suffer; Here Are Levels To Watch

LTC’s value continues to carry sturdy because the bull refuses to offer in to the FTX fiasco as value developments are above $60. LTC’s value continues to look sturdy regardless of bearish market sentiments, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. LTC’s value appears to be...

