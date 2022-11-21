Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Price Tumbles; More Than 50% of Bitcoin Addresses Are Now in Loss
Valkyrie CIO Steven McClurg discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as it sinks below $16,000 and on-chain data shows most addresses holding BTC are losing money. Plus, reactions to Coinbase, MicroStrategy and other bonds tanking in the continued fallout of crypto exchange FTX.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
astaga.com
These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near
A number of metrics presently counsel that the Bitcoin value is lastly discovering its backside after one other capitulation occasion, probably triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This last miner capitulation could also be imminent as miners are promoting their BTC on the quickest fee since early 2016. In...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Sets New Price Targets for BTC and Cardano
The widely followed crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows. The pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 665,000 Twitter followers that he believes rallies in the crypto markets are meant to trap bulls. “What...
CoinDesk
Institutions Take Bearish Stance on Bitcoin, Create Arbitrage Opportunity
Institutions and multi-asset investors returned to the crypto market last week, but not in a way the bulls would have liked to see. CoinDesk's Lawrence Lewitinn presents the "Chart of the Day."
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Still Has Further To Drop Despite Heavy Market Correction, Says Top Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that Ethereum (ETH) remains overvalued and he expects a steep price decline. In a new video update, Merten tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that the current value of the smart contract platform Ethereum is heading downward according to the analysis of its weekly chart.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin value is trending to the draw back and appears on monitor to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is dealing with the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. As soon as the world’s second-largest crypto buying and selling platform, the corporate filed for chapter safety.
astaga.com
Binance Coin Loses $270 Support As Bears Eye $200; Will Bears Push Harder?
BNB’s value continues to carry robust because the bull refuses to provide in to the FTX fiasco as value tendencies are above $260. BNB’s value continues to look weak as bearish market sentiments improve, with issues trying unsure for many merchants and buyers. BNB’s value seems to be...
astaga.com
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s worth misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to carry above $0.7. MATIC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. MATIC’s worth appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $0.7, with...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says One Catalyst Will Trigger 1,400% Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach a price of more than $250,000, a meteoric ascent of over 1,400% from the king crypto’s current value. In a new Bloomberg interview, Draper unveils what he believes would be the catalyst that fuels...
astaga.com
Here’s Why Ethereum Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet
Ethereum has been seeing some vital draw back popping out of the weekend. This was triggered by the FTX hacker, who at present holds lots of of hundreds of ETH, dumping a few of these cash for Bitcoin over the weekend. After dumping round 10,000 ETH, the digital asset had dumped greater than 7%, as a lot of buyers proceed monitoring the pockets.
astaga.com
Litecoin (LTC) Defends $60 As Altcoins Suffer; Here Are Levels To Watch
LTC’s value continues to carry sturdy because the bull refuses to offer in to the FTX fiasco as value developments are above $60. LTC’s value continues to look sturdy regardless of bearish market sentiments, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. LTC’s value appears to be...
Business Insider
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
