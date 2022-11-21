ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Eagle Herald

Drop the puck: Area hockey season is underway

MARINETTE—Hockey season is underway. The M&M Thunder Hockey High School team is set to drop the puck on the 2022-2023 season on Saturday at the Community REC Center. Meanwhile a number of the association’s other teams are already underway. HIGH SCHOOLThe Thunder High School team will host Manitowoc at the REC Center on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m. ...
MARINETTE, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Marshfield boys basketball routs Rhinelander in season opener

RHINELANDER – The Marshfield boys basketball opened its 2022-23 season with a dominating road victory, pummeling Rhinelander 69-38 in a nonconference game Tuesday night at Rhinelander High School. The Tigers raced out to a 40-22 lead by halftime and cruised to the win. Marshfield held Rhinelander to just 26...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Sioux City Journal

Area girls basketball: Hinton downs Sioux City North in season opener

HINTON, Iowa -- Three Hinton girls basketball players scored in double figures as the Blackhawks defeated Sioux City North 57-47 in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night. Hinton led 14-10 after the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 37-28 at the end of the third stanza. Bailey Boeve...
HINTON, IA

