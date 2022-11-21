Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What to know about Dercum's disease
Dercum’s disease is a rare connective tissue disorder. A person with the condition develops growths of fatty tissue, or lipomas, that can cause pain when they press on nerve cells or other organs in the body. Doctors do not know what causes the condition, but genetics may play a...
verywellhealth.com
High Blood Pressure Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Almost half of all Americans develop high blood pressure—or hypertension—during their lifetime. Some people have this problem without realizing it, and others experience serious complications. In this article, you will learn how high blood pressure is defined, its causes and risk factors, as well as treatment options and...
cohaitungchi.com
Can You Have Hashimoto’s Disease With Normal Thyroid Levels?
Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disorder. Autoimmune disorders occur when your body's immune system mistakes parts of your body for a threat to your health and attacks them. Autoimmune disorder can impact almost every part of the body. In the case of Hashimoto's disease, the thyroid becomes the target of...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
MedicineNet.com
What Does a Rheumatoid Arthritis Rash Look Like?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes joint swelling and inflammation and may affect the skin. Skin problems can occur in people with severe RA although it may also be seen in the early stages of RA. Symptoms of a rheumatoid arthritis rash. Common symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis...
cohaitungchi.com
Let's Talk About Rheumatoid Arthritis and Diet
Eating healthy is more than just lip service if you're dealing with pain and stiffness in your joints caused by rheumatoid arthritis. A smart eating plan helps keep your weight in check and boosts your overall health, giving you an edge on this challenging condition. True, your diet won't cure RA, but if easy changes to what you eat can make you feel a little better, why wouldn't you? Take a look at what the research shows about foods that can help reduce inflammation and raise your energy levels, starting now.
Medical News Today
What to know about Felty syndrome
Felty syndrome is a rare complication of rheumatoid arthritis. People with the condition have an enlarged spleen, decreased white blood cell count, and recurrent infections. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease that mainly attacks joints. However, RA may also have other symptoms that affect other body parts...
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
7 concerning symptoms that show your stomach pain shouldn't be ignored, according to gut health experts
It's not uncommon to feel occasional stomach discomfort, but it can also indicate severe conditions like gallbladder inflammation.
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — will diet alone help?
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 30 and recently was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. I’m wondering about whether it can be cured or if I will have to take medication for the rest of my life. I’ve read the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet may help. Is this true? Do you have any suggestions for managing symptoms?
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
Medical News Today
What are the different types of inflammatory arthritis?
Doctors define inflammatory arthritis by classic symptoms such as inflammation, swelling, tenderness, and joint pain. There are many types of inflammatory arthritis, including gout, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Inflammatory arthritis occurs when the body’s immune system releases inflammatory chemicals and...
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean When Nerve Pain Comes and Goes?
Nerve pain is a sharp pain that occurs along the nerves' path. It can come and go or stay for extended periods. The majority of nerve pain is caused by damage to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) or nerves that connect the central nervous system to the muscles and other parts of the body.
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Malignant Hypertension?
Malignant hypertension (MHT) is a severe form of high blood pressure. It is characterized by a sudden spike in blood pressure and acute organ damage. The incidence of MHT in the United States is highest among Black Americans, current and former smokers, and people with a history of renal artery stenosis (narrowing in one or more arteries carrying blood to the kidneys).
