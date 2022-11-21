Read full article on original website
Related
House Republicans Pledge to use Majority to Investigate Hunter Biden and the President
House Republican lawmakers are doubling down on investigations into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings and how President Joe Biden may have been involved. Lawmakers at a Thursday news conference argued that Hunter Biden in particular used his father’s influence to negotiate business deals overseas that may have used federal resources and even compromised the Biden family.
Lawmakers Blast Military Funding for Critical Race Theory, Gender Ideology Training
A new GOP report details how the Pentagon has prioritized promoting critical race theory, progressive gender ideology and more using taxpayer dollars. The report, commissioned by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, lays out a series of examples of liberal racial and gender ideology permeating military training, policies and leadership, all at taxpayer expense.
The U.S. Travel Association: ‘Visa processing delays are hurting economic growth. Here’s how the Obama Administration solved the same problem 10 years ago’
Discouraging travelers from just three countries–Brazil, India, and Mexico–will cost the economy $5 billion next year, according to the U.S. Travel Association.
Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession
Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6% to 8% over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in November and December of 2021. But Jeff Bezos, founder and chairman of the biggest retailer of them all, seems to be anticipating a much less festive holiday for businesses. In November 2022, Amazon said it is laying off 10,000 workers, one of several big...
Is there a difference between TikTok in the U.S. and China? A social media analyst compares it to opium and spinach
TikTok’s algorithms have been known to keep users scrolling for hours. China’s version stops children after 40 minutes on the app.
Washington and Alaska senators team up to seek disaster declaration for closed crab harvests
SEATTLE - Alaska’s two Republican U.S. senators joined with Washington state’s two Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday to request an immediate disaster declaration to help fishers and fishing-dependent businesses and communities cope with an unprecedented shutdown of Bering Sea crab fishing. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of...
U.N. decides to set up investigation into Iran protests
GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations' top human rights body on Thursday decided by a comfortable margin to establish a new investigative mission to probe Iran's suppression of mass protests that have roiled the country since September.
Woonsocket Call
Indian Visa online Process – Details of Visa granted by India
Blessed of course, India attracts millions of travelers from all over the world with an attractive trip to India all year round. There are many reasons to visit India be it mountains or plains, beaches or backwaters, wildlife tours or adventure activities, lonely islands or vibrant metropolises, culinary delights or local drinks, spiritual vacations or romantic vacations. Australians, like most nationalities, first need a visa to travel to India. The Indian Visa for Australian Citizens has been available in the form of an electronic application since 2014. A tourist visa is required to visit. The tourist visa can be applied for through the online eVisa system. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere to apply. The Government of India issues Indian tourist visas to Australians which are valid for up to 90 consecutive days. This is an online paperless Indian visa application process for Australian residents.
Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday he would make another run for the White House. Trump filed the relevant paperwork with the Federal Election Commission just before the announcement. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
Iranian advisers killed aiding Moscow in Crimea, says Kyiv defence official
Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
Not a U.S. resident and want to buy a home? Requirements
At the moment there are no laws or limitations that prohibit anyone from buying a home in the United States. Whether it is a home, a vacation home or an investment in this sector, you can do it.
Proposed Contract With Rail Unions Rejected, Potential Strike in Coming Weeks
Members of the country's largest rail union on Monday rejected a proposed labor contract with freight railroads, resulting in a potential nationwide freight-rail strike amid the holiday season and Congress likely intervening to avert such a shutdown. Two of the 12 unions involved voted Monday. The other union, the nation's...
Putin was repeatedly snubbed at an international summit of countries meant to be Russia's friends
Armenia's leader repeatedly snubbed Vladimir Putin at summit of post-Soviet nations, including by awkwardly avoiding him at a group photo.
Elon Musk lifts Donald Trump's Twitter ban
WASHINGTON D.C. - Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated. The former US President was permanently blocked from the platform in January 2021 following the attack at the US Capitol in Washington - in which his supporters stormed the building while votes were being counted to verify Joe Biden's election win - but the site's new owner, Elon Musk, has now dropped his suspension, days after opening an online poll asking if the 'Apprentice' star should be allowed back.
House Democrat Filing Legislation to Prevent Trump From Running in 2024
Democratic Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is leading an effort to ban former President Donald Trump from holding public office again. Cicilline, a former Trump impeachment manager, says he will be filing legislation making the case that the Republican should be permanently prevented from running for president under a clause of the 14th Amendment, because he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Major British Airports Set To Phase Out Liquid Limit In Hand Luggage
New CT scanners using 3D technology are set to be installed in U.K. airports by the summer of 2024, which would allow for the rules to be relaxed.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian strikes risked ‘nuclear catastrophe’, says Ukraine energy chief; Moscow says 50 PoWs freed – live
Head of Ukrainian nuclear power company says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station on diesel generators on Wednesday; Kyiv releases Russian PoWs
wealthinsidermag.com
Brazilian Exchange Bitpreco to Expand to Banking Services; Bets on Cashback to Counter Crypto Fears
Bitpreco, a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to extend its functionality to offer banking services through a new platform called Bitybank. The company, which will also open payment and digital account services, plans to attract users to crypto through cashback programs that counter the fears of users purchasing cryptocurrencies in today’s uncertain market.
Republicans win Control of the U.S. House with 218th Seat
Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0