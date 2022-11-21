Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Alum Was 76
Former Survivor: The Amazon contestant Roger Sexton has died at the age of 76. He died on October 26, per an obituary shared by his family. Sexton had dementia and was in hospice care when he died in his daughter’s home. “Roger Kenward Sexton — father, grandfather, husband, brother,...
‘The Waltons’ Star Michael Learned Truly Loved Her TV Husband Ralph Waite
Michael Learned and Ralph Waite played husband and wife on The Waltons. Turns out, they had a real romantic connection off the set too, although it never amounted to a relationship. While Ralph passed away in 2014, Michael is now opening up about their “deep and spiritual” love while working together in the ’70s series.
The White Lotus Star Adam DiMarco Knows Why Portia Isn’t Into Albie
Albie Di Grasso is a nice, handsome young man. This much, everyone on The White Lotus season two can agree. The character, played by 32-year-old Adam DiMarco, is a Stanford grad on a tense trip to Sicily with his old school grandfather, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and his philandering Hollywood exec father, Dominic (Michael Imperioli). The rest of his family bailed after learning about his dad’s many infidelities.
