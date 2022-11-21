ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Alum Was 76

Former Survivor: The Amazon contestant Roger Sexton has died at the age of 76. He died on October 26, per an obituary shared by his family. Sexton had dementia and was in hospice care when he died in his daughter’s home. “Roger Kenward Sexton — father, grandfather, husband, brother,...
The White Lotus Star Adam DiMarco Knows Why Portia Isn’t Into Albie

Albie Di Grasso is a nice, handsome young man. This much, everyone on The White Lotus season two can agree. The character, played by 32-year-old Adam DiMarco, is a Stanford grad on a tense trip to Sicily with his old school grandfather, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and his philandering Hollywood exec father, Dominic (Michael Imperioli). The rest of his family bailed after learning about his dad’s many infidelities.

