On Target News

Possible change to Manchester Christmas Parade due to Predicted Rain

The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Regarding weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is postponed, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade takes place.
MANCHESTER, TN
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing

Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Celebrates 8th Floor Expansion

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony on Tuesday and celebrated the completion of the hospital’s 8th floor, known as the Dr. George W. Smith West Wing and Anne and Jeff Davis Waiting Room. Named for...
MURFREESBORO, TN
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tips to Prevent Freezing Pipes

Allow a faucet to drip slightly (lukewarm water) to minimize freezing. Disconnect all outside garden hoses. Install an insulating cover over all outside faucets. Wrap pipes near external walls and in crawl spaces with pipe insulation or heating tape. Close all windows near water pipes. If you can’t close the...

