Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Rebura: Leading AWS Partner Announces the Arrival of New Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Legg
The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm’s foothold among enterprise customers. AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.
What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands
Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers. Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking. “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
VikingCloud™ Appoints Payments Industry Heavyweight as new President
DUBLIN, Ireland & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VikingCloud, a leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions, today announces the appointment of its new President. Dallas-based Ben Peters joined VikingCloud on 1 November from VPay Inc, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Prior to VPay, Peters held executive positions at FleetOne Holdings and IOD Inc. where he was instrumental in the success of both businesses.
1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/ Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)
The 10 people transforming business across sectors, chosen by Insider readers — including execs from ABC News, Shopify, and Cart.com
Insider's 100 People Transforming Business highlights leaders who are driving innovation and change across 10 verticals. This year, we added a new category called Readers' Choice.
consumergoods.com
Kraft Heinz Taps Janelle Orozco for North American CPO Role
Kraft Heinz has tapped former Diageo CPO Janelle Orozco as the North America region chief procurement officer. In the new role, Orozco will report to both Carlos Abrams-Rivera, executive vice president and president, North America region and Marcos Eloi, who remains Kraft Heinz’ Global CPO lead. Key expectations for this newly-created North America-specific job include driving the vision of North America procurement – an area of strategic focus for Kraft Heinz – and overseeing ongoing improvements to the global food company’s procurement capabilities.
salestechstar.com
Spectrio Honored in 2022 Inc. Power Partner Awards
The Company is highlighted as a top B2B partner that empowers business growth and provides superior strategic support for its clients and partners. Spectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of comprehensive digital signage solutions, has been named by Inc. Business Media to the inaugural 2022 Inc. Power Partner Awards. The award shines a light on B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses succeed.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research
RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research. “Decentralized Clinical Trials is a stupid term”; that’s right, we said had had to be said!. Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research speaks of what he loves...
Creedmoor® Sports Promotes Melanie Harris to Customer Care Manager
Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, has promoted Melanie Harris to Customer Care Manager. Harris, who previously served as a Customer Service Representative, will now oversee all customer service functions. Harris joined the company in 2020 and had an immediate impact during a very busy period for all […]
salestechstar.com
Bold Commerce Names Peter Karpas CEO as It Scales Composable Checkout
Ecommerce, Payments and Fintech Veteran Joins the Technology Company Powering Anywhere Commerce for Retailers. Bold Commerce, the technology company that powers tailored checkout and subscription experiences for leading omnichannel retailers and DTC brands, announced the appointment of Peter Karpas as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Karpas joins Bold with over three...
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
ThroughPut Inc., project44 announce supply chain partnership
ThroughPut Inc., an industrial AI company, announced Monday that it has partnered with project44 to create an AI-powered supply chain solution. The companies said, working together, they would create a solution that will allow businesses to leverage project44’s purchase order and sales data to predict demand levels. Utilizing ThroughPut’s AI-powered logistics fulfillment, customers to the […] The post ThroughPut Inc., project44 announce supply chain partnership appeared first on Transportation Today.
salestechstar.com
Peraton Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Tier Services Partner Status
Peraton provides premier cloud infrastructure and application solutions for IT and best in cloud productivity to U.S. government customers. Peraton has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This status recognizes the level of quality and commitment Peraton provides to its customers as the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.
salestechstar.com
Five9 Announces Annual Virtual Customer Experience (CX) Summit Canada
The Canadian event will bring together industry experts, customers, and partners to explore how businesses can make the change migrating off-premises to the cloud. Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today it is hosting its annual CX Summit Canada on December 1, 2022, followed by in-person networking events in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. CX Summit Canada will explore industry trends, strategies, and new solutions to move Canadian enterprises forward in migrating on-premises contact centres into the cloud.
BearingPoint: New Mobility Players to Change the Competitive Landscape as Personal Mobility Shifts to Services From Ownership
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint’s latest study suggests mobility decisions will be very different by 2030. The study, “Destination 2030, Who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility?” identified three trends that will drive mobility in the coming years: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005066/en/ Destination 2030 - who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility? (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptonewsz.com
FINTECH22: The future is here now
Presented by Zucoins and in conjunction with ABF Group, FINTECH22 is a two-day forum and expo held in Sydney, showcasing Australia’s leading fintech, blockchain, and emerging tech companies, products, and services. This year Australia’s fintech industry ranks sixth globally, according to KPMG. The country’s fintech sector is home to...
salestechstar.com
Talkwalker Wins Adweek Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards
Talkwalker selected as a best-in-class Social Intelligence Platform. Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence and deep listening company, announced it has been selected as a winner in Adweek’s Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards in the category of “Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Intelligence Platform.”. The Adweek...
salestechstar.com
Vyopta is a Finalist for Best UC Vendor by UC Today’s UC Partner Awards
Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, has been named a finalist for Best UC Vendor <$100m by UC Today’s UC Partner Awards. The UC Partner Awards are presented by UC Today, a leading news outlet honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration technology space. Judging is based on an organization’s ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution. The judging is led by a panel of respected industry experts including Jay McBain, Anurag Agrawal, and Janet Schijns.
aiexpress.io
Female-Led Pact Launches £30M Seed Fund
Pact, a London, UK-based all-female-founded early-stage agency investing in startup, launched its £30M Seed fund. Restricted Companions included anchor investor Campden Hill Capital, Jeff Dean, the Head of AI at Google; Yeming Wang, the previous head of EMEA of Alibaba; Fahd Beg, the COO of Naspers; Keith Teare, the founding shareholder of TechCrunch; Todd Ruppert, the retired CEO of T. Rowe Worth International and enterprise accomplice at Greenspring Associates, Tilo Bonow, CEO of PIABO and Anne Hathaway, UN Lady Goodwill Ambassador and Oscar Award Profitable Actress, amongst others.
salestechstar.com
Women in Revenue Receives Grant from Tiger Global Impact Ventures to Promote Gender Equity in Sales and Marketing Roles
Funding Helps Rapidly Expand Programs to Drive Career Success for Women and Grow Women in Revenue Community. Women in Revenue (WIR), a non-profit organization created to empower and elevate women in sales, marketing, revops, and customer success careers, has received a grant from Tiger Global Impact Ventures (TGIV). TGIV is the charitable arm of Tiger Global, a global tech investment firm. The grant comes from TGIV’s Gender Equity in Tech Fund (T-GET), a $50 million commitment designed to increase access, inclusion, representation, and parity for women across the technology ecosystem.
Comments / 0