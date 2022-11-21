ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Tri-City Herald

Love carnival rides? Tri-Cities fair wristbands on sale for the holidays

If you have a carnival-ride fan on your holiday shopping list, you’re in luck. Carnival wristbands for the 2023 Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick are on sale for a limited time. The $30 holiday wristband package valued at $50 includes:. One carnival wristband voucher for one-day unlimited rides for...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Clothing store fire briefly closes Court Street

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Court Street around 4:30 a.m. on November, 23. When crews arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the Kiss of Death clothing store at 1832 West Court. According to the Pasco Fire Department, Court...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA
98.3 The KEY

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

City of Pasco to hold groundbreaking event for new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

PASCO, Wash. – The City of Pasco is inviting the community for the long-awaited groundbreaking event for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. In 2016, the cities of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland partnered to build a new facility in Pasco after it was determined that the existing facility was at capacity and no longer what the community needed.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YVFWC helps Camp Hope open cold weather shelter in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) stepped up to help Camp Hope open their cold weather shelter in Toppenish this year by donating up to $124 thousand to help with operating costs. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay didn't think the cold weather shelter would...
TOPPENISH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain

KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Umatilla firefighters respond to a dryer fire in Hermiston

HERMISTON, Ore. – Earlier today Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a dryer fire at Washboard Laundry on 11th Street in Hermiston, according to a post on their Facebook page. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and remove the burning debris from the building, officials reported.
HERMISTON, OR
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA

