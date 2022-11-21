Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
nbcrightnow.com
Whitstran Elementary celebrates Thanksgiving with turkey trot and giveaway in Prosser
PROSSER, Wash.- Whitstran Elementary held its 2022 Turkey Trot on November, 23, in Prosser. All the runners who finished the run received a turkey trot wristband that could be turned in for entry in a raffle for a free live turkey or gift basket prize. The event in the old...
Tri-City Herald
Love carnival rides? Tri-Cities fair wristbands on sale for the holidays
If you have a carnival-ride fan on your holiday shopping list, you’re in luck. Carnival wristbands for the 2023 Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick are on sale for a limited time. The $30 holiday wristband package valued at $50 includes:. One carnival wristband voucher for one-day unlimited rides for...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
nbcrightnow.com
Clothing store fire briefly closes Court Street
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Court Street around 4:30 a.m. on November, 23. When crews arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the Kiss of Death clothing store at 1832 West Court. According to the Pasco Fire Department, Court...
nbcrightnow.com
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
nbcrightnow.com
City of Pasco to hold groundbreaking event for new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter
PASCO, Wash. – The City of Pasco is inviting the community for the long-awaited groundbreaking event for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. In 2016, the cities of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland partnered to build a new facility in Pasco after it was determined that the existing facility was at capacity and no longer what the community needed.
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
Thousands sent home after freezing rain pelts Tri-Cities. Eastbound I-90 closes for hours
Hanford workers were sent home in staggered shifts to help with traffic congestion.
nbcrightnow.com
Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
Winter weather: Multiple crashes across the valley, closures for Wednesday
REGIONAL – Winter weather across the upper and lower valleys brought rain, freezing rain and even snow. Authorities from several agencies responded to several crashes in along stretches of highways as people headed home at the end of the workday Tuesday. Between Argent Road and Road 68 in Pasco, there were reports of at least four crashes all active at...
nbcrightnow.com
Blue Mountain Humane Society closing it's doors to the public Sundays
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Blue Mountain Humane Society will be giving the animals a day off to rest and relax. The animal shelter will be closed to the public Sundays for better animal care according to Blue Mountain Humane Society CEO Amanda Wernert. Staff and volunteers will have more time...
nbcrightnow.com
YVFWC helps Camp Hope open cold weather shelter in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) stepped up to help Camp Hope open their cold weather shelter in Toppenish this year by donating up to $124 thousand to help with operating costs. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay didn't think the cold weather shelter would...
Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?
I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
nbcrightnow.com
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
nbcrightnow.com
Ben Franklin Transit services resumed after weather conditions postpone them
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE 7:45 P.M. According to the Ben Franklin Transit Facebook page, all bus services have resumed as of 7 p.m. BFT asks riders to be prepared for possible delays due to road conditions. ORIGINAL COVERAGE:. The Ben Franklin Transit announced that all transit services have been...
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla firefighters respond to a dryer fire in Hermiston
HERMISTON, Ore. – Earlier today Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a dryer fire at Washboard Laundry on 11th Street in Hermiston, according to a post on their Facebook page. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and remove the burning debris from the building, officials reported.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
