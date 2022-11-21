Read full article on original website
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Week 12 NFL power rankings: How much does Dallas Cowboys' dominant win boost them?
The Cowboys crushed the Vikings 40-3 to re-establish themselves in the NFC's pecking order. Does it mean Dallas is back in power poll's top five, too?
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
Packers.com
Packers RB Aaron Jones nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
GREEN BAY – For the second straight year, running back Aaron Jones is the Packers' nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award, created in 2014 and named after the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
Chiefs Week 11 Snap Counts: The Tight End Game
Implementing 13-personnel looks was one of Kansas City's keys to success in Los Angeles.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Packers.com
Inbox: The season depends on it
Mike used the word "perspective" in an answer on Monday. The Lions have four wins as do the Packers. I imagine their fans have a different perspective. What is it other than Happy Thanksgiving that should be on the tip of our tongues?. "Good morning!" But no, it has been...
Can Vikings Adjust without Christian Darrisaw?
Following the atrocity that was Minnesota’s outcome at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings will face a short week against the New England Patriots. Matthew Judon comes in leading the NFL in sacks, but does his team provide an opportunity for Minnesota to get things right?
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Packers.com
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Who will be the biggest challenge Sunday in Philly?
Hey everybody, happy day before Thanksgiving. Hope all is well. Thanks for logging on. Go ahead and start sending in your questions and I'll get started shortly. What do the viewership numbers say regarding Amazon games? Do you think the straming age is here to stay? I long for the days of yore when you had Sunday ticket, and only 2 legendary uniforms.
Two Dominant Dallas Defenders Reportedly Set to Play vs. Giants
Both players were listed as questionable for the Thanksgiving game.
Packers.com
Packers, Tork donate $26,500 in hygiene products for 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' campaign
This week, the Green Bay Packers and Tork®, the global leader in professional hygiene from Essity, wrapped up their "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign by donating $26,500 worth of hygiene products to several local nonprofits in need. With "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch," which ran through the first...
Packers.com
Packers release RB Patrick Taylor
The Green Bay Packers released RB Patrick Taylor. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played in 17 regular season games in 2021-22.
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. The team announced on Wednesday afternoon they are temporarily elevating linebacker James Houston and center Ross Pierschbachler from the practice squad. Throughout the duration of the Lions' three-game winning game, a common question...
How To Watch the Clemson Tigers Live Games in 2022
The Clemson Tigers’ 2021-22 season was a bit of a disappointment compared to the previous seasons. After reaching the National
Yardbarker
Rams QB Bryce Perkins Expected to Get First Team Practice Reps
Already sitting at 3-7, with their best offensive player in Cooper Kupp injured and the season all but lost, the Los Angeles Rams were already in a tough spot. Now, heading into their Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, things are about to get even tougher, as starting quarterback Matthew Stafford looks primed to miss the game with a concussion.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Holiday helpings
Mike and Wes review the loss to the Titans (:35), including Green Bay's lack of complementary football and Tennessee's capitalizing on explosive plays (8:21). They also look ahead to the Eagles, who feature QB Jalen Hurts on offense (12:59), a dangerous defense (16:52), and consistent positives in the turnover margin (21:23). An entertaining slate of Thanksgiving games is also previewed (24:00).
Packers.com
Dope Sheet: Packers and Eagles play on Sunday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers (4-7) travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (9-1) in a prime-time matchup on Sunday night. This is the first time the Packers and Eagles matchup with be on Sunday night. The Packers have won six of the last eight meetings against the Eagles (including...
Packers.com
Packers looking for another jump-start in Philadelphia
GREEN BAY – The similarities aren't lost on anybody, particularly quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have six games left, they're headed to Philadelphia to play a night game, they might have to win every game from here on out in order to make the playoffs …. It's a setting...
Packers.com
Packers taking 'one-game season' approach to final stretch
GREEN BAY – With six regular-season games left and a thin margin for error, the Packers' players and coaches return this week knowing what must be done to keep their playoff hopes alive. They gotta win some football games, beginning this Sunday against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. That was...
