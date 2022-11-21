Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Warmer air is finally here
After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
KETV.com
Nebraska Furniture Mart preparations underway for Black Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Black Friday is three days away, and Nebraska Furniture Mart is preparing to roll out the deals. The company said they're preparing for big crowds at their stores. On the electronic side they'll be offering deals and steals of the day — this year, items will...
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
fox42kptm.com
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
fox42kptm.com
Trash, yard waste, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Works Department announced the trash, yard, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week in a press release. Wednesday, November 23 will have regular pickup. Thanksgiving Day will not have any pickup. Friday, November 24 will pick up Thursday areas. Saturday, November 25 will...
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 23 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022.
WOWT
Omaha area crash victim applauds new all-way stop at Highway 275 and West Dodge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dangerous intersection just west of Omaha got a major safety boost Monday. For one driver it’s welcome but a little late. For decades, signs told stopped drivers on West Dodge to watch for through traffic on Highway 275, but not everyone heeded the warning.
WOWT
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
kjan.com
Field fire near Tri-Center Schools
(Neola, Iowa) – Fire fighters are battling a field fire this (Tuesday) afternoon, near Neola. KJAN listener Zach Ploen provided us with a view from the Tri-Center Neola High School. He said it was across I-80 and making its way east. The closest towns are Minden and Neola. Minden Fire was enroute to the scene early today.
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
iheart.com
Early Monday Omaha Fire Was An Accident
Omaha Fire Investigators say an early Monday morning fire in south Omaha was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical problem. Firefighters pulling up to the house at 2319 Deer Park Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. reported heavy smoke, and a fire was found inside the single family residence. The fire...
3 News Now
UPDATE: Lanes clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound and westbound
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, lanes are now clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound at 96th Street and at I-80 westbound near 84th Street. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to...
fox42kptm.com
Christmas lights, bingo, and dinosaurs among the things to do Thanksgiving week
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Dino letter dig, music bingo, holiday lights in Gene Leahy Mall, Durham Museum tree lighting, and Christmas lights in Aksarben are among the things to do Thanksgiving Week. The Saddlebrook Branch Library, 14850 Laurel Ave., is hosting Dino Letter Dig on Monday, November 21 at...
WOWT
Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
1011now.com
Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles are leaving the Nebraska volleyball program the same way the arrived - together. The duo will be recognized during Nebraska’s Senior Day ceremony on Saturday. Kubik and Knuckles have the option to return in 2023 for a fifth year of eligibility, but will pass on that option.
1011now.com
Kenny Chesney to make stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in May. Chesney will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. He will be joined...
drgnews.com
Nebraska woman killed in vehicle accident last week near Brookings
A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been identified as the person killed Wednesday morning (Nov. 16, 2022) in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
Comments / 0