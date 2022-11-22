ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Student doesn't "want to live around here anymore" after 2nd home invasion on block

By Matt Petrillo, CBS3 Staff, Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4xkN_0jIdNDgT00

Home invasions near Temple University connected: police 03:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. It was the second home invasion on that block this month, and part of what may be a pattern.

In the most recent incident, two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.

The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones, a tablet, smart watches, a MacBook Pro laptop and the keys to a black Mitsubishi owned by one of the victims.

Both men were clad in all-black clothing, masks and New Balance sneakers. They fled in the Mitsubishi heading northbound on 18th Street.

No one was injured in the incident, but the robbery has tenants of the home thinking they'd like to move.

"I don't want to live around here anymore," a student who did not want to be identified said. "You always hear about it and I thought we'd be alright. But eventually, it happens I guess."

The student lives at the home that was robbed Monday morning but was not there when it took place. His roommates were asleep when the suspects came in.

Philadelphia police say the suspects will be identified and caught.

"They're brazen," Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said about the suspects in a news conference Monday. "It's obvious and they're not afraid, and we see that a lot these days."

Third home invasion near university this month

This is the third home invasion robbery at an off-campus residence this month. All three happened between 4 and 7 a.m., and Temple students appear to be the targets.

On Nov. 11, there was a home invasion on the 1300 block of North 15th Street around 7 a.m. Eleven Temple students were in the home at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdLZt_0jIdNDgT00
String of home invasions have Temple students on edge 02:06

Around 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 9, three armed suspects broke into a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, entering through an open door. They took cash, phones, keys and credit cards from three residents, police say.

The Nov. 9 and Nov. 21 robberies happened on the same block.

The university said, "all leads are being explored."

University shares safety tips

In a statement, the university 's vice president for public safety mentioned Temple's Best Nest program, which helps students find off-campus housing that meets certain safety criteria. Landlords can register for the program to be included in rental listings available to students.

The university says $2,500 grants are available for landlords to install lights or cameras to improve security at their property.

Comments / 52

Margaret Sigler
5d ago

Its time to move somewhere else off Temple's Property altogether ! This too much on these students robbery! I would have to leave Temple ! This is a Target place now ! Temple students are Not Safe anywhere near Temple campus or area. What is Temple officials doing too keep these students houses safer for them . Where are the Police officers at? This is a Horrible experience for these students that are here for college education ..

Reply(6)
27
John Binczewski
4d ago

it's time for temple to move out of the city it's that simple they can't stay here if they care about the students they'll move out and don't say it can't be done it can be done when there's a will there's a way

Reply(1)
13
US Citizen
4d ago

It’ll just continue to get worse. Anti-police rhetoric, criminals not prosecuted or not given jail time, blue city, sanctuary city. What’s not to love? I would NEVER let my kids go to Temple now. Those students are sitting ducks.

Reply(2)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release surveillance video in fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot at least 15 while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section. The shooting happened on Nov. 9 around 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Akron Street.In the newly released video, the suspects are wearing dark clothes and masks. The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority worker is fighting for his life Friday night after he was shot on the job. It happened along Frankford Avenue by Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section just before 4 p.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old parking enforcement officer was targeted in that shooting, but police are still investigating a motive. "It's just scary, man, the day after Thanksgiving," Frank Colon said. Police rushed to Frankford Avenue and detectives used flash lights to comb for clues after a parking enforcement officer was shot while on the job right in front of Philly Tech Nail Spa. "I've watched...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia

Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.  Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

3 wanted, 1 charged in Thanksgiving stabbing at Atlantic City casino: police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men are wanted after multiple people were stabbed following an altercation at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving, police said. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Pool at Harrah's Resort and Casino on Thursday. After an investigation, police said they've issued arrest warrants for Dante Braxton, Jamile Rivera and Kamal Allen in connection with the stabbing that left three people injured. Braxton and Rivera, who are both from Atlantic City, are being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Allen, of Bridgeton, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts possession of a weapon and two counts of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. One of the stabbing victims, Akbar Pearson, of Camden, was also charged with aggravated assault, authorities said. The two other stabbing victims were from Atlantic City. They were all transported to the hospital and none of their injuries are life-threatening, according to police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.   
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Shooter hits man who was out for an early walk in Pa. neighborhood

A couple was the target of an attack that left one wounded. A man was shot in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia while out for a walk early Wednesday morning. According to 6ABC, police said it all started when a gunman fired at least nine shots in the direction of a couple, a 39-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, around 1 a.m. along the Pennypack Creek Bridge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County man faces charges for carrying loaded gun in carry-on

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- A Delaware County man could be paying thousands of dollars in civil penalties after being arrested for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. The incident happened on Thanksgiving day at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.TSA officials say the man had a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.According to the TSA, passengers are allowed to fly with firearms, but they must be unloaded and placed in a secure container inside a checked bag.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Temple Home Invasion Suspect In Custody, Say Philly Police

A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a 23-year-old man was being processed and booked. He did not name the suspect or detail the charges pending. As Daily...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
104K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy