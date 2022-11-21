ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

2022 AMAs: The Biggest Moments of the Night

By Chris Malone
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The American Music Awards have had plenty of unforgettable moments throughout the years, and the 2022 edition of the fan-voted award show was no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGbZh_0jIdM2AM00
(L-R) Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, and Smokey Robinson | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

P!nk paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John

During the show, P!nk gave a powerhouse performance of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Olivia Newton-John ‘s hit song from her starring role in the beloved movie Grease . Newton-John died in August 2022 after a battle with breast cancer.

Chris Brown winning — and Kelly Rowland controlling the crowd’s negative reaction

Singer Kelly Rowland took the stage to present the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist; the nominees were Brent Faiyaz, Chris Brown, Givēon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd. The award ultimately went to Chris Brown.

When Rowland announced Brown as the winner, the audience reacted with shock, as boos filled the room. Brown — who was scheduled to perform a tribute to Michael Jackson that was eventually scrapped — wasn’t in attendance at the show, and Rowland accepted the award on his behalf while calming down the crowd and thanking Brown for his contributions to music.

“Excuse me — chill out,” Rowland scolded while holding a finger up at the crowd. “But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Kim Petras shines a light on the Colorado Springs shooting victims

The night before the 2022 American Music Awards, a gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing 5 people and injuring at least 25 others. Kim Petras, who made history in October 2022 as the first trans woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her Sam Smith collab “Unholy,” took a moment to honor the victims of the senseless tragedy before presenting the award for Favorite Pop Song.

“I can’t stop thinking about Colorado today,” Petras said. “Gay clubs raised me, basically. And I can confidently say that no one loves pop music more than gay clubs. So, my heart goes out to you.”

Dove Cameron honors the queer community with her win

Singer and actor Dove Cameron, who won the award for New Artist of the Year, similarly took time during her speech to stand up for her community.

“I want to start by saying that every award that I ever win will always be first and foremost dedicated to the queer community at large,” Cameron said. “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it, and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported, and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music.

“On the heels of the tragedy that happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is, and how important our community is,” Cameron continued. “And I want to direct your attention to organizations like GLAAD and The Trevor Project for what you can do right now. I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right, and you are so loved and so held, and I want to thank you for supporting me. Thank you for holding the space — I’m holding it for you too.”

Artists singing ‘We Are the World’

In 1985, the biggest artists in music came together for “We Are the World,” a charity single originally written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson . Richie was honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs.

To help honor Richie, several popular artists today came together to perform the timeless uplifting song. Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, who were a part of the original song, performed alongside Charlie Puth, Yola, Melissa Etheridge, Muni Long, Ari Lennox, Dustin Lynch, and Jimmie Allen together in homage to Richie’s lengthy career.

RELATED: 2022 AMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
VIRGINIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

2022 AMAs: The 3 Worst Performances of the Night

The 2022 American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, and some of the biggest names in music came together to celebrate their achievements of the last year, as well as watch some entertaining performances. Some performances at the fan-voted award show were memorable, while others were forgettable. Bebe …
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

AMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown Performance

The American Music Awards’ production company has responded to Chris Brown’s claims that they canceled his King of Pop tribute and performance.  Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (Nov. 21), Dick Clark Productions released a statement clarifying that Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute being canned was a decision based on differences of creative direction. More from VIBE.comKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris BrownCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music DCP also stated that the decision wasn’t based on anything the “Under...
VIRGINIA STATE
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kelly Rowland Calls Out AMAs Audience After Chris Brown Booed

Kelly Rowland defended Chris Brown on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards after the singer took home a win for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Sunday night. The “Under the Influence” singer, who pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, was not there to accept the award in person after an apparent rift between Brown and the AMAs. On Instagram this week, Brown posted “U SERIOUS?” in a nod to the cancellation of his planned performance of a Michael Jackson tribute. He commented underneath: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown. 🤷🏽‍♂️” After...
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Dances With Lizzo In Adorable Video: Watch

North West, 9, busted some epic movies with Lizzo, 34, in her new TikTok video, which was posted on Nov. 20! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore a pink and black checkered oversized shirt, jeans, and black boots as she kicked her feet with the singer, who wore a sparkly light pink catsuit with sheer parts and black and pink platform boots. They were joined by North’s stylish pal, who wore a pink jacket over a black top, white pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons.
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West

The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
ETOnline.com

BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist

BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award. The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Her Son in 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Khloé Kardashian has teased fans yet again with a tiny glimpse of her four-month-old baby son, this time in a split-second preview of the new episode of The Kardashians. At the end of the Hulu show’s last episode, fans saw a clip of what’s to come in the season finale, set to air this week. Viewers saw Khloé picking up her baby son and holding him in her arms, with a voiceover from Kris Jenner which said “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

228K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy