Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes, officials said Monday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces five counts of first-degree murder as well as five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, according to court records obtained by KKTV and the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the shooting has "all the trappings of a hate crime."

Suthers, speaking in an interview with NBC's "Today Show," said the motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

"We need to look at social media. We need to look at all kinds of other information that we're gathering from people that knew the individual before we make any definitive conclusions about a motivation," Suthers said.

"But it certainly, as I say, has the trappings of a hate crime."

The comments from Suthers came as it was revealed that a man bearing the same name and age as the suspect behind the nightclub attack, Anderson Lee Aldrich, had previously been identified as the suspect behind a 2021 bomb threat.

Suthers said Colorado law prevented him from confirming that the suspects in the two cases were the same person.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported no formal charges were pursued in the bomb threat case.

"I think the district attorney will be filing some motions in court today that will allow law enforcement to talk more about any criminal history that this individual might have," Suthers said.

At least two "heroic people" inside the club "confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop him from continuing to kill and harm others, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said Sunday .

Club Q's management also praised the heroic actions of its patrons in a statement Sunday.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends," the venue said.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Dozens of people gathered for a small prayer vigil at St. Paul's United Methodist Church near Club Q on Sunday, where they lit candles and hugged each other.

The Rev. David Petty, the church's pastor, also recited a meditation that he wrote after a gunman killed 58 people at a music festival in Las Vegas.

"After all, we have done this before," Petty said. "We will talk about mental health and terrorism, and we'll talk about hate and love."

UPI News

