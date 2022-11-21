Read full article on original website
Applied for 100 positions but no job
Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. I am a new nurse BSN graduate, just passed the NCLEX, and a career changer. I am getting lots of interviews but I never seem to be the "right fit" for the position. I have applied for about 100 different positions. I am also getting lots of calls from recruiters who want me to pass their names to my friends and former professors. I am feeling really frustrated with the Job Search and getting very discouraged. What should I be focusing my efforts on?
