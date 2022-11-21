ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Town of Leland announces holiday events for community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
WILMINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast

Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21

Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Tree Lighting ceremony cancelled due to weather threat

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Christmas tree lighting ceremony planned for Friday has been cancelled due to the threat for rain. Officials say the tree will still be lit Friday evening, but there will be no organized ceremony. Plans were for Mayor Joe Pat Hatem to light the...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
WILMINGTON, NC
borderbelt.org

Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving

When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

