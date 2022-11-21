Read full article on original website
WECT
Town of Leland announces holiday events for community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
WECT
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
bladenonline.com
Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change
The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
WECT
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
WECT
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosting ’20 Days of Christmas’ food drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is kicking off its 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive on Wednesday. The campaign will run through December 12th, and is attempting to collect specific food items on the Nourish NC wish list each day of the drive. At the end...
ourstate.com
The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast
Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21
Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
WNCT
A.G. Cox Middle School student surprised with European trip scholarship
Through a specific program, an A.G. Cox Middle School 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned she had won and will be heading to Europe. WNCT's Caitlin Richards was there for the event and will have more on 9OYS News at 10 and 11. A.G. Cox...
foxwilmington.com
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Tree Lighting ceremony cancelled due to weather threat
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Christmas tree lighting ceremony planned for Friday has been cancelled due to the threat for rain. Officials say the tree will still be lit Friday evening, but there will be no organized ceremony. Plans were for Mayor Joe Pat Hatem to light the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers in Wilmington hand pack more than 55,000 meals ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers showed up for a food packaging event over the weekend in Wilmington. Two-hundred-sixty-one boxes, containing 56,000 meals will be headed to Haiti in the next few days. Hope Changes Everything Founder Renee Hunter with Masonboro Baptist Church started the program to give...
No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
WECT
On-street parking to be free for Thanksgiving in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street metered parking in downtown Wilmington will be for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 to 27. This also means that on-street parking for the tree lighting event on Friday at 5:30 p.m. will be free. If you can’t find an on-street parking space, then the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington fixture set to shut down permanently after more than 30 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington fixture around for more than 30 years is set to shut down for good next week. After more than three decades – Starway Flea Market owner Ellan Hibbard is ready for a change. “My husband and I bought this place 33 years...
borderbelt.org
Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving
When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
