Related
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
The manager who went viral for sleeping at Twitter's headquarters survived Elon Musk's layoffs, sources told Insider. Last week, a Twitter employee posted a photo of Esther Crawford in a sleeping bag at the office. Musk has said he works 120-hour weeks and has slept on Tesla's factory floor in...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Here are the suspended Twitter accounts that have been reinstated since Elon Musk took over
Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jordan Peterson, and Andrew Tate's accounts have all been reinstated since Elon Musk took over Twitter.
One of Twitter's best-known comedy accounts, Dril, says Elon Musk's Twitter is going to be a 'beautiful thing'
Speaking to the Washington Post, the user Dril said that Musk's Twitter is a "work in progress" and called him a "classic comedic showman."
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Twitter Is Collapsing, and Nothing Can Replace It
Under Elon Musk the Twitter that so many people depend on may collapse. Roger McNamee on what comes next
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once called himself a "free speech absolutist," and has made moves to bring back some previously banned accounts, but within certain limits.
50 of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have pulled out of the platform since Elon Musk took over, report says
Some of the 50 companies publicly announced they were stopping adverts on Twitter, but research center Media Matters says others are "quiet quitters."
Elon Musk bluntly rejects former T-Mobile CEO's offer to replace him and run Twitter instead
Former T-Mobile boss John Legere suggested running Twitter for Elon Musk. Musk replied to Legere, saying "no" and that a technologist was needed to run Twitter. Twitter's owner recently snubbed other business figures' advice, including a suggestion from Mark Cuban. Elon Musk has turned down an offer from the former...
Hysterical users fear imminent demise of Twitter after engineers mass-resign
Twitter users worked themselves up over fears that the website could go down after hundreds of engineers at the company resigned in response to an ultimatum from Elon Musk.
Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter has placed its user-generated archives in danger
Twitter is in disarray. This is troubling for a platform that comprises no small part of the historical record of today. While only used by a percentage of Americans (some 23 per cent in 2022) and Canadians (42 per cent of adults in 2018), it has outsized value for sharing information, capturing ongoing events and shaping the cultural conversation. Twitter’s role cannot be underemphasized. In advance of the 2022 American midterm elections, Twitter realized its pivotal role in shaping electoral information meant that its plan to verify anybody who paid US$8 could “sow discord.” Similarly, Twitter is where many turned...
Elon Musk rules out conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s return to Twitter
Elon Musk has said he will not reinstate the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Twitter, saying he has “no mercy” for people who capitalize on the deaths of children for personal fame. Twitter permanently suspended the accounts of Jones and his Infowars website in September 2018 for violating...
Musk Starts Another Twitter Poll, This One Asking Of 'General Amnesty' For Suspended Accounts
Elon Musk has posted another Twitter poll, the results of which could see thousands of accounts unbanned. The billionaire was talking about bringing "free speech" to Twitter long before his takeover of the social media platform was confirmed. Speculation was also rife regarding the status of accounts that were banned under Twitter's old rules, but wouldn't have been sanctioned under whatever rules Musk was set to implement.
