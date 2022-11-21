Twitter is in disarray. This is troubling for a platform that comprises no small part of the historical record of today. While only used by a percentage of Americans (some 23 per cent in 2022) and Canadians (42 per cent of adults in 2018), it has outsized value for sharing information, capturing ongoing events and shaping the cultural conversation. Twitter’s role cannot be underemphasized. In advance of the 2022 American midterm elections, Twitter realized its pivotal role in shaping electoral information meant that its plan to verify anybody who paid US$8 could “sow discord.” Similarly, Twitter is where many turned...

1 DAY AGO