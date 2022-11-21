ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
TheConversationCanada

Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter has placed its user-generated archives in danger

Twitter is in disarray. This is troubling for a platform that comprises no small part of the historical record of today. While only used by a percentage of Americans (some 23 per cent in 2022) and Canadians (42 per cent of adults in 2018), it has outsized value for sharing information, capturing ongoing events and shaping the cultural conversation. Twitter’s role cannot be underemphasized. In advance of the 2022 American midterm elections, Twitter realized its pivotal role in shaping electoral information meant that its plan to verify anybody who paid US$8 could “sow discord.” Similarly, Twitter is where many turned...
SlashGear

Musk Starts Another Twitter Poll, This One Asking Of 'General Amnesty' For Suspended Accounts

Elon Musk has posted another Twitter poll, the results of which could see thousands of accounts unbanned. The billionaire was talking about bringing "free speech" to Twitter long before his takeover of the social media platform was confirmed. Speculation was also rife regarding the status of accounts that were banned under Twitter's old rules, but wouldn't have been sanctioned under whatever rules Musk was set to implement.

