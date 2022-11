The Only City in Broward County to Receive the Designation. The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) announces that the City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department (EDH) has been recognized as one of 71 economic development organizations across the United States and Canada to be accredited by IEDC as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO).

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO