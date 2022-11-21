ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinecrest, FL

thesource.com

Diddy, His Daughters, & Yung Miami Serve the Homeless Population of Miami on Thanksgiving

Sean “Diddy” Combs spent Thanksgiving Day serving Thanksgiving dinner to Miami’s homeless population alongside Yung Miami and his daughters Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie. The family assisted in distributing about 3,000 meals to those in need with The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission, a charitable organization that has been active in the community for more than 100 years.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New-look Broward school board heads in right direction | Editorial

The political realignment of the Broward County School Board quickly became clear. Meeting for the first time after three new members were sworn in Tuesday, the board chose Lori Alhadeff as chairman. She got six votes. Torey Alston, who had been chairman, got two. Unlike all his colleagues, Alston got on the board through an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Until Tuesday’s swearing-in the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade County Auditorium presents traditional holiday lineup for “Very Merry Holiday Season”

Seasonal favorites will kick off the holidays at Miami-Dade County Auditorium beginning December 3, 2022. The Auditorium’s multilingual programming for the “Very Merry Holiday Season” will include affordable theater and musical performances for the whole community, beginning with The Nutcracker on December 3, 2022, followed by Spanish-language performance Abran las puertas… llegó la Navidad on December 4. Jose Negroni’s Ready for Christmas LIVE (December 9) and Florida Chamber Orchestra’s Christmas Is In The Air.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
MIAMI, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local

Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip

MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants."Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country. "I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and will miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill. Magill said Dalip was humanely euthanized Thursday afternoon after he was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up."Over the last several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health associated with his advanced age," he said. "We're heartbroken to say goodbye to our Asian Elephant, Dalip.  He served as an ambassador for his species and brought smiles to the faces of Zoo Miami visitors for over four decades," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.  "On this Thanksgiving holiday, we remain grateful to the extraordinary Zoo Miami staff who delivered compassionate care throughout his life."
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

New school board leadership lacks Black representation

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board elected its new chair and vice chair by a unanimous 9-0 vote, leaving it dominated by members who were supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November election. MariaTeresa Rojas was selected as chair and Lubby Navarro will replace Steven Gallon III as vice...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Now You’re a Board Member, Now You’re Not

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. Ol’ Peter is giving thanks this holiday season for the plentiful dirt that has us covered up to our neck in news. Peter scurried through the dirt at Fort Lauderdale High School and watched as Lori Alhadeff of District 5, Jeff Holness of District 5, Brenda Fam of District 6, Nora Rupert of District 7 and Allan Zeman of the countywide, at-large seat were all sworn in for their respective School Board seats.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

27-year-old conviction keeps elected Broward School Board member unseated

Rodney Velez's ineligibility for office could give Ron DeSantis another appointee on the turmoil-racked Board. Gov. Ron DeSantis might be appointing another Broward County School Board member — his sixth in the last year — because one of those elected to the Board has not had his civil rights fully restored from a 1995 felony conviction.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
247Sports

Updating the scouting report for Miami commit Francis Mauigoa

IMG Academy wrapped up its 2022 season last week with a 27-16 upset of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy. One of the highest-ranked players for the Ascenders is five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who is committed to Mario Cristobal and Miami. Given the fact that December's Signing Day is quickly approaching,...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife

If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
MIAMI, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
FanSided

Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal

Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
CORAL GABLES, FL

