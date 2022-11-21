Read full article on original website
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
Miami New Times
Native Advocates Say They're Sick of UM Students Playing Indian Dress-Up
The University of Miami's Iron Arrow Honor Society — a group traditionally made up of non-Native students who dress up in tribal clothing and perform Indigenous ceremonies — is facing renewed backlash with a petition calling for it to be discarded in the dustbin of history. The petition,...
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
thesource.com
Diddy, His Daughters, & Yung Miami Serve the Homeless Population of Miami on Thanksgiving
Sean “Diddy” Combs spent Thanksgiving Day serving Thanksgiving dinner to Miami’s homeless population alongside Yung Miami and his daughters Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie. The family assisted in distributing about 3,000 meals to those in need with The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission, a charitable organization that has been active in the community for more than 100 years.
New-look Broward school board heads in right direction | Editorial
The political realignment of the Broward County School Board quickly became clear. Meeting for the first time after three new members were sworn in Tuesday, the board chose Lori Alhadeff as chairman. She got six votes. Torey Alston, who had been chairman, got two. Unlike all his colleagues, Alston got on the board through an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Until Tuesday’s swearing-in the ...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade County Auditorium presents traditional holiday lineup for “Very Merry Holiday Season”
Seasonal favorites will kick off the holidays at Miami-Dade County Auditorium beginning December 3, 2022. The Auditorium’s multilingual programming for the “Very Merry Holiday Season” will include affordable theater and musical performances for the whole community, beginning with The Nutcracker on December 3, 2022, followed by Spanish-language performance Abran las puertas… llegó la Navidad on December 4. Jose Negroni’s Ready for Christmas LIVE (December 9) and Florida Chamber Orchestra’s Christmas Is In The Air.
WSVN-TV
Special guests expected to make appearance at Outreach Centers in Miami-Dade, Broward
(WSVN) - Outreach programs in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving. The organization will be feeding the homeless community at 10 a.m., Thursday. Both centers are hosting a special traditional Thanksgiving giveaway to anyone who needs a meal. Special guests are expected to stop by...
communitynewspapers.com
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop
Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local
Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip
MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants."Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country. "I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and will miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill. Magill said Dalip was humanely euthanized Thursday afternoon after he was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up."Over the last several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health associated with his advanced age," he said. "We're heartbroken to say goodbye to our Asian Elephant, Dalip. He served as an ambassador for his species and brought smiles to the faces of Zoo Miami visitors for over four decades," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "On this Thanksgiving holiday, we remain grateful to the extraordinary Zoo Miami staff who delivered compassionate care throughout his life."
Miami football losing Jalen Harrell to tranfer portal was inevitable
Defensive back Jalen Harrell entered the transfer portal. Harrell is the fifth Miami football player in just over a week to announce his intention to transfer. The decision by Harrell seemed inevitable with limited playing time in his Miami career. Harrell appeared in seven games from 2020-2021 with four tackles.
miamitimesonline.com
New school board leadership lacks Black representation
The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board elected its new chair and vice chair by a unanimous 9-0 vote, leaving it dominated by members who were supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November election. MariaTeresa Rojas was selected as chair and Lubby Navarro will replace Steven Gallon III as vice...
thewestsidegazette.com
Now You’re a Board Member, Now You’re Not
Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. Ol’ Peter is giving thanks this holiday season for the plentiful dirt that has us covered up to our neck in news. Peter scurried through the dirt at Fort Lauderdale High School and watched as Lori Alhadeff of District 5, Jeff Holness of District 5, Brenda Fam of District 6, Nora Rupert of District 7 and Allan Zeman of the countywide, at-large seat were all sworn in for their respective School Board seats.
floridapolitics.com
27-year-old conviction keeps elected Broward School Board member unseated
Rodney Velez's ineligibility for office could give Ron DeSantis another appointee on the turmoil-racked Board. Gov. Ron DeSantis might be appointing another Broward County School Board member — his sixth in the last year — because one of those elected to the Board has not had his civil rights fully restored from a 1995 felony conviction.
247Sports
Updating the scouting report for Miami commit Francis Mauigoa
IMG Academy wrapped up its 2022 season last week with a 27-16 upset of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy. One of the highest-ranked players for the Ascenders is five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who is committed to Mario Cristobal and Miami. Given the fact that December's Signing Day is quickly approaching,...
Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym: Police
A professional boxer who qualified for the 2008 Olympic Games is facing terrorism charges after authorities said he bought an AK-47 and planned a mass shooting at a Miami gym.
cohaitungchi.com
10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife
If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Lincoln Road Holiday Market Arrives
Holiday shoppers can visit Urbanspace's outdoor market to peruse home goods, apparel and accessories, artisan food products, and more The post Lincoln Road Holiday Market Arrives appeared first on Aventura Magazine..
communitynewspapers.com
Airbnb and Nasdaq have teamed up with Miami artist “Typoe” to create installation on The Underline
As artists and art aficionados flock to Art Basel, Airbnb and Nasdaq have teamed up to debut a new public art installation at The Underline, transforming a section of the 10-mile linear park into a vibrant and surreal gathering area. A colorful respite from Brickell, Miami’s bustling financial district, the...
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal
Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
