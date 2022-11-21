1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Crash On Highway 99 (Edmonds, WA)

The Edmonds Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Highway 99 Southbound at 238th Street Southwest in Edmonds on Sunday night.

According to the police, the pedestrian was not using the crosswalk when he was hit by a car. The pedestrian was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The driver stayed at the crash scene for further investigation and showed no sign of impairment.

Additional information regarding the crash is currently unavailable. An investigation into the crash is under review.

November 21, 2022

Source: Kiro7