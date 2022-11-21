ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NJ.com

NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated that Trey Lance's ankle injury in September was a season-ender since the injury occurred. Lynch reaffirmed that this morning on KNBR while adding that the team has been impressed with the quarterback's recovery. Unfortunately, it's just a bit much to expect Lance to return to the field this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
JaguarReport

NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?

There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL Could Match at No. 3

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL could match at No. 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 regular season for college football is winding down. However, the interest regarding draft prospects and where they'll be positioned mounts every day. Generally toward the end of a yearly campaign...
CHICAGO, IL
Fort Morgan Times

Broncos OC Justin Outten on getting passed up for play-calling duties: Klint Kubiak “has a great track record”

When Nathaniel Hackett decided last week to give play-calling duties to one of his assistants, the choice turned out to be pretty clear. The job went to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak because of his day-to-day interaction with quarterback Russell Wilson and also because he called plays last year for Minnesota. That also meant that the responsibility did not fall to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, who, by most organizational charts, would have seemed to be next in line.
TEXAS STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Broncos Receive Two Rough Injury Updates Ahead Of Week 12

With the 2022 NFL season entering Week 12 action, the Denver Broncos are not anywhere close to where many thought they would be at the beginning of the year. It has been a disappointing season, to say the least, for the Broncos. Russell Wilson has been nothing close to the superstar quarterback the Broncos thought they were getting and no one knows what the future may hold or the franchise.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens Designate S Marcus Williams To Return From IR

Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him. Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once...
BALTIMORE, MD
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

49ers are red hot after 3rd consecutive win

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-4 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. What will the 49ers have to do to continue to stay "Red Hot"? Let's discuss three accomplishments and three motivational factors the 49ers could use to stay "Red Hot." First,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

